Goldie Patterson Jones, age 94 of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 14th. She was a long standing member of East Rogersville Baptist Church. She lived the best and most memorable days of her life caring for others. She worked at Lyons Hospital in Rogersville.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jake and Ottie Bell Patterson, and her only child, son Steve Jones.
She is survived by a daughter in law Mckenzie Jones, granddaughter Wendy Hicks (Rusty), Grandson Dustin Jones (Jose), Grandchildren Kaleb, Zane and Blair. Special nieces Jena Risner and Donna Henderson. Along with a host of other family and friends.
Special thanks from the family to Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville, and Avalon Hospice.
Following the wishes of Goldie, her body will be donated to science with a celebration of life event at a later date.