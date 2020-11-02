Pleasie ( Pleas ) Lee Lawson, age 91, of Rogersville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. Pleas was saved at age 12 at New Salem Church. He served in the U S Army and retired from IPC Dennison. He was retired farmer and also a member of the American Legion Post 21. He was a member and Deacon of Spires Chapel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milam D Lawson and Cecil K Lawson; four sisters, Volena Horne, Alvena Lawson, Ruth Johnson, Bonnie Alvis; brother, Reid D Lawson; nephew, Jerry Alvis.
Pleas is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Edith Lawson; daughters, Marilyn (Danny Roy ) Templeton, Paula Lawson of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Amy (Robbie) Linkous, Brian (Jessica) Templeton, Heather Templeton and Scott Dickerson; great grandchildren, Jacob (Kaitlyn) Linkous, Gracie Linkous, Faith Linkous, Josie Templeton, Natalie Templeton, Leslie Bradley, Chelsea Bradley; brother, Frank Lawson; and three nephews and five nieces.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Morristown and caregivers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Spires Chapel Church.
The family received friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2:00 till 4:00 p.m. at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony followed at 4:00 pm with Rev. John North, Rev Robbie Linkous, and Jacob Linkous officiating. Military graveside service followed on Sunday at Choptack Cemetery with the Army National Guard and Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.