Mount Carmel officially reduces speed limit on portions of Main Street to 25 mph

The portion of Main Street directly in front of City Hall will hopefully become a safer spot, thanks to the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s decision to reduce the speed limit.
The matter has now been discussed by the board for nearly three months and became contentious at times. Though the original ordinance would have reduced the speed from 30 mph (current speed) to 15 mph, the ordinance was revised to only reduce the speed limit to 25 mph.
The new speed limit will begin at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Main Street and extend for 550 feet (or roughly to the top of the hill) in the direction of Independence Avenue.
Signage warning drivers of the new speed limit will be posted along Main Street right around Volunteer Collision Body Shop, which is located at 201 Main Street East. An additional sign will be posted just on the other side of the Hammond Avenue and Main Street intersection.
This ordinance would also implement a $140 fine for each violation.
Board settles on 25mph speed limit
When the board discussed the initial ordinance that would have dropped the speed limit to 15 mph, several board members expressed concern that this was too low.
The board also sought citizen input, so a public hearing on the matter was held at the beginning of the Jan. 27 meeting, with two citizens weighing in.
Citizen Garret White said he felt that 15mph was too low and 20mph was “more reasonable.”
The second version of the ordinance would have reduced the speed to 20 mph, but, after some discussion, Alderman Jim Gilliam made a motion to increase it to 25 mph.
When the matter came up for board discussion, Mayor Pat Stilwell noted that she has heard citizens complain about how difficult it is to back out of the parking spots in front of city hall. Cars that back out of these spots must back directly onto Main Street. Stilwell noted that this only becomes more dangerous if a car is speeding along Main Street.
She further noted that many city employees park in the small lot across the street from City Hall and speeding cars make it dangerous for the employees to walk to their cars.
The ordinance to adopt the 25 mph speed limit passed by a vote of 5-0 with Aldermen Mindy Fleishour and Steven McLain absent.
Safety issues on Hammond Avenue
The board has also discussed adding rumble strips or speed bumps to portions of Hammond Avenue to encourage drivers to reduce their speed.
Citizen Alan Cloyd told the board that he and his daughter were involved in a hit and run on Hammond Avenue in November.
“This road is getting way over traveled,” he said. “The speed limit is 30mph, but I know I have seen people doing 50 or 60 mph there…every day I leave that place, somebody is on my side of the road and going way too fast.”
He spoke in favor of adding rumble strips in the median and on the curbs to discourage vehicles from swerving into the wrong lane. He also suggested stationing a police officer near the road to catch drivers violating the speed limit.
Though the board was initially set to discuss this matter at their January meeting, Gilliam made a motion to table it for the February meeting for further discussion.