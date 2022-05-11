In this article, I want to offer a word of comfort to our families who have suffered tragedy over the last couple of years.
For the first time, due to COVID, we have had family members and friends die and in many cases the family hasn’t been able to have a normal funeral for closure.
The normal East Tennessee acts of kindness in bringing food and visits from church members, family and neighbors was dispensed with and instead of people embracing you in comfort, they were counseled to distance themselves from you at a time, you desperately needed their help.
We are thankful to God, things are slowly returning to normal. Yet initially, COVID greatly limited customary East Tn practices which help families with closure and lessen the impact of the steps of grief.
Grief indiscriminately targets all who have lost family and friends. Normally we make our way through the steps of grief and never realize it, but COVID has thrown a wrench in the process.
Some people might still manage these steps, but there will be some people who will find they get hung up in one of the 5 areas of grief and for them it becomes difficult to move forward with their lives again. You find some people get trapped in this process and struggle for years. How can you tell, you ask?
I have known people, whose spouse died and they locked the bedroom and never entered it again. I know families who have lost a loved one close to a holiday like Christmas and 20 years later they suffer depression during the holidays.
Grief is normal until it traps people and chains us from moving forward. Moving on is not forgetting your loved one or lessening their importance. Moving on is not telling a grieving person to “get over it”. But during the process of grief, the goal is to let God bring healing to your broken heart.
David stated in Psm 34, God is close to the broken of heart. The Hebrew picture of this word is not breaking something apart but like those glass Christmas tree ornaments, when they fall to the floor, they explode and shatter.
God knows our pain literally explodes our hearts. Only our Great Designer can properly heal the pain and help direct us through His leadership for what He has for us to do.
People might ask, how long does it normally take to heal. There is no normal because you are very different from everybody else on earth. People handle grief differently.
There isn’t a right or wrong way, but what is not normal in God’s process, is getting stuck in one of these phases where you seemingly never move on.
Brother Sheldon, you are talking about the phases, but what are they? They are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance and healing. If you have suffered a loss, you probably will experience all these stages or steps of grief, yet COVID has greatly interrupted and complicated this normal process and many of us are suffering as a result.
During these last two years, you might have already experienced emotional highs and lows and gone through the steps of denial, or anger, or you bargained with God or you have been depressed. Some people get angry with God and feel they have committed a great unpardonable sin but God doesn’t work that way.
God is a loving forgiving God, a parent who is infinitely capable of understanding our pain and our hurt. Yes some things are not fair. We live in this fallen, broken world and bad things happen to good people and to good families. God does not cause our problems, but He is there to stand with us and walk us through them. In some cases, He even carries us during our weakest times.
I suggest that people hold on to God who will walk us through each step or phase until our broken hearts are healed. I suggest that people become part of a church. Some people say they don’t like church. I remind them, we don’t join a church, we join a family. We align ourselves to people who are God’s extended arms to surround us with love and who won’t take advantage of us.
If we get stuck in a step of grief, our pastor can direct us to a pastor who has been trained in listening and counseling to get us unstuck and move forward.
I also suggest people begin to get a copy of the Bible and spend time daily reading it. Why you ask? People in scripture have experienced great tragedy in their lives and we find age old approaches of seeking God for our help. David in 61 says when my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.
Some people feel their hole is too deep and the darkness associated with their pain too great to trust God. The God that made you can certainly rescue you. You are never beyond His reach. He still has a plan for the rest of your life and awaits the opportunity to begin to reveal it to you.