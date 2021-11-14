Have you noticed how rude and abrasive people are these days? I read once, where one of our states passed a law requiring students to be polite. School-aged children would be required to use words like “please” and “thank you” and they were to address their teachers as “sir” or “ma’am.” I think it’s a great idea.
My first week as the administrator of a Christian assisted living facility, one of my employees stormed into my office and proceeded to unload her frustrations on me. I don’t recall what her grievances were, but I do remember her obtrusive and obnoxious manner. And she had an extensive vocabulary of four-letter expletives that she crafted quite eloquently. My guess is that her mother had never introduced her to the taste of Ivory Soap.
Several years ago, I served on the pastoral staff at my church. One day my pastor called me into his office to address my own harshness. He told me that I should learn to be more like a “velvet covered brick”. He explained that it is O.K. to stand firm on principles, but it is never right to be rude.
After that, I covered a couple bricks with velvet and used them for bookends in my office as a reminder to keep my speech in check. I find that being a brick is easy but, wearing the velvet; not so much. Sometimes my velvet gets worn a little thin and I have to keep patching it up.
What impressions do we make on others? Do we speak kindly with respect and love or are we just rude and nasty? Anyone can yell at a waitress, chew out a clerk, or let off steam at a receptionist. It is much more difficult to be kind and gentle, to demonstrate patience and understanding, and to practice self-control. Not only is it worth the effort but it is evidence of the indwelling Spirit of God in the life of a Christian.
The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Gal.5:22,23
