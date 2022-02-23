If somebody calls you on the phone announcing that you’ve won a huge sweepstakes, there’s a 99.9999999 percent chance that it’s a scam — especially if you never entered a sweepstakes contest.
If that winning sweepstakes caller then tells you a fee is required for your huge sweepstakes winnings to be released, it is now a 100 percent chance this is a scam.
It’s hard to believe that after all the scam reports on the news, all of which basically sound the same, people are still being defrauded out of thousands of dollars.
Here’s a good rule of thumb.
Assume anyone who calls you asking for money, bank account information or Visa gift cards is a scammer.
That’s my policy.
Yet we still see regular reports like the one on the front page of today’s Review of people being taken to the cleaners by scammers.
I don’t know what’s more upsetting. The fact that people are still falling for this, or the fact that our federal law enforcement agencies appear to be unable to do anything to stop it.
The Federal Trade Commission reported last year it received more than 35,000 reports of fraud in Tennessee in 2020, resulting in more than $40.6 million in losses.
The state’s fraud numbers increased from 2019, when there were 28,000 reports and $20.7 million in losses.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers nationwide reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020, up from $1.8 billion in 2019. Nearly $1.2 billion of losses reported last year were due to imposter scams.
When I worked at the Times News they definitely had my office number. Some days they called me two or three times a day trying to sell me supplemental Medicare health insurance.
If I wasn’t busy I’d sometimes string them along to see how long it took for them to ask for my credit card number or other personal info.
Sometimes I’d just say, I know this is a scam, and try to engage them in conversation. What I found out is that many of these calls originate from Pakistan. Most of the time when my callers realized I’m on to them they make an obscene reference to my mother and/or sister, which seems to be the go-to ultimate put down in Pakistan.
On one occasion, after I complimented the scammer on the success of his grift, I had an earnest conversation with him. I asked what he did with the money. He said, The usual. Rent, bills, groceries. Scamming Americans is a regular 9 to 5 job for them.
Another less amiable chap told me he uses the money to take out my mother and my sister. I said, “Ok. It’s your funeral”.
At the same time my cell phone was blowing up all day every day with a robo-calls, mostly trying to sell a warranty for a vehicle I haven’t purchased. Occasionally I won an amazing free vacation.
My grandparents received a call from my friend “Bill” stating I was in jail in South Dakota and needed bail. I’ve also been threatened with jail a few times if I didn’t pay my fines over the phone with a gift card.
I’ve seen some horrible scam reports come out of Hawkins County. Thousands upon thousands of dollars stolen from our neighbors.
But the worst I’ve heard was the elderly lady in Mount Carmel who emptied her church treasury to the tune of nearly $70,000 paying fees to receive a multi-million dollar sweepstakes that didn’t exist. She figured when she got her big payout she’d put the money back in the church treasury, but we know that’s no how the story ended.
This is never going to end. Our law enforcement isn’t going to Pakistan or Nigeria, or wherever these calls originate, and raid these places. Obviously these countries aren’t going to do anything about it.
The only way to defeat these scammers is to through education, and to look out for each other.
That’s why I’m putting a call out to everybody to spread the word.
Church leaders, healthcare workers, family members, meals on wheels delivery people, neighbors, mail carriers, etc. If you know a person who you believe might be vulnerable to a scam, have a conversation with them.
Tell them, “Did you hear about the guy who lost $40,000 over a bogus raffle; or the lady who lost her church’s $70,000 treasury because she was trying to get her bogus sweepstakes winnings. Don’t do that!”
Tell them over and over and over, if anyone calls you and asks for money or Visa gift cards, or says you’ve won a sweepstakes — It’s a Scam!!! Hang up and report it to your local law enforcement.