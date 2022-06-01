The Army Corp of Engineering won’t allow grading to take place at one of East Tennessee’s biggest and most desirable prospective industrial sites until the Hawkins County Industrial Board has “a bird in hand”.
In other words, when company agrees to build a factory on 100 acres of flat vacant land att he Phipps Bend Industrial Park, the ACOE will consider approval of permit to disturb wetlands on the property.
Jason Snapp from the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig told the IDB last week that preliminary site preparation plans have been completed for the 100-acre vacant industrial site know as Lot 17. The site is located adjacent cooling tower from the nuclear power plant project that was started, and then abandoned at Phipps Bend over 40 years ago.
A drainage ditch for the cooling tower cuts through Lot 17, and over the past 40 years has become a wetland. As a result, a federal permit is required before the IDB can fill in the ditch and grade over it.
Snapp reported to the IDB that plans have been completed for relocation of a sewer line that runs through the middle of the property, as well as removal of the drainage ditch, grading, extending rail service to the property, and the required due diligence reports.
“All of the plans will still be a good marketing tool for the IDB to take to somebody and say, we’ve done all the up-front work,” Snapp noted. “(They can tel prospects) here’s the size pad we can get out of Lot 17, although we may not be able to grade, this fall or in the spring like we initially thought.
“A great tool for marketing”
Snapp said he recently met with Tennessee, Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the ACOE to discuss potential wetland disturbances that would be created by filling in the old cooling towner drainage ditch that runs through the property.
Snapp said TDEC reacted favorably toward issuing the work permit, but the ACOE reported that it will not issue speculative permits to disturb the wetlands which have grown up in that ditch over the past 40 years.
According to Snapp, the ACOE said that once the IDB “gets a bird in hand” in the from of a solid industrial prospect for that property, the board can use its completed plans to start the permit process instantly.
“That permit process is about a six month process, minimum, to be able to get the Corp to sign off on it,” Snapp said. “You can take it to whoever wants to locate at Lot 17 and say, we’ve got this in hand. You give us the go-ahead, and here’s the documents that we can submit to the Corp to get your permit going. It basically shrinks the timeline to allow them to move dirt. I still think it’s a great tool for marketing. I hate that we won’t be able to grade this fall. But, I just flat out asked (the ACOE), will you issue a speculative permit, and they said no to that.”
Snapp added, “Essentially now we can go to a prospective business and say, we know for a fact you ca get rail access because we have approval on those plans. We know for a fact you can get a 75-80 acre pad. We know for a fact that you can disturb these wetlands and streams to make this happen. We know for a fact that you can get the sewer line out of your way.”
IDB chairman Larry Elkins noted that grading is a fairly minor issue because Lot 17 is already one of the most level prospective industrial sites in East Tennessee.
A new railroad track
Snapp said he submitted a 60 percent completed set of plans for Norfolk Southern Railroad to review on the proposal to run a line to Lot 17. NSR said they want the ability to add additional rail spurs to that line in the future.
That requires a heavier rail section which means existing rail within the park would have to be replaced. Snapp said they would have to take the existing lines out and rebuild it from the sub-grade up.
“The section that goes through there now is not what they cal the ‘Lead Track’ typical section,” Snapp said. “It’s an ‘Industry Track’ typical section which is a smaller section.
The ballast, sub-ballast, tile and the track would all be replaced. That work would begin around the location of Homeland Vinyl through the park to Lot 17, which would be the end of the line.
Water line and storage tank
Mattern and Craig is also working on plans for a water storage tank rehabilitation at Phipps Bend, as well as Phipps Bend’s water line upgrades throughout the park. Those line upgrades involve installing shut-off valves and bypasses at each plant so that one leak doesn’t impact all plants — as happened a few years ago.
Still needed before that project ca move forward is right-away verification form Cooper Standard, which Snapp said is imminent.
Snapp said he is also awaiting technical spec approval fromRural Development, which Snapp described as a formality.
He said those projects could be advertised for bids as early as this summer, with work to take place in the fall.