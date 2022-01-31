Mars Hill University recognizes 362 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2021 semester.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Local student son the Deans klis include:
Ellie Rose McLain of Church Hill.
Emily Faith Travis of Bulls Gap.
About Mars Hill University
Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master's degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina.