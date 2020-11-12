The 54 churches that make up the Holston Valley Baptist Association held their annual meeting on the evening of Oct. 19 at Shepard’s Chapel Baptist Church celebrating their 137 Anniversary.
The tradition of Annual Meetings among Baptist Churches goes all the way back to their beginning. Each Baptist Church is governed at their local level, but they come together voluntarily to support and encourage each other through Associations. Dr. Mark Roberts is the local Associational Missionary whose job it is to provide that support to local HVBA churches. Local churches need help with tax issues, insurance, security measures, trainings, encouragement of pastors wives and pastors who are bi-vocational.
Jamie Work was a speaker Monday representing the International Mission Board of 3,800 missionary families that serve around the world. Wolk stated the primary objective of Baptist has never changed and that was to reach the world for Jesus in every nation and tongue. Local churches primary purpose is to reach people with what Christians call the “Good News” as well as sending out missionaries around the world.
Gary Gerhardt, pastor of Church Hill’s First Baptist Church delivered the message on the Biblical command of Christians and Churches to “love one another”. Gerhardt has served nearly 40 years at Church Hill’s First Baptist which is very rare among 21st century churches. He will be retiring in 2021.
Of One Accord Ministry and the Hawkins County Pregnancy Help Center both gave annual reports thanking churches for supporting these missional efforts to use their volunteers as the servant arm of churches in the county.
Pastor Jon Rogers from Ridgeview Baptist was elected the new moderator, that will preside over the bi-monthly meetings of the Association through 2021.