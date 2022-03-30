The St. Henry’s Catholic Church Knight of Columbus in Rogersville recognized the Williams family as “Family of the Month” for April.
Every month St. Henry’s recognizes families for Catholic Christian values and volunteer work in the parish and community.
On Sunday Brigette Maria Williams accepted this honor on behalf of her family after Mass services. She was presented red roses by Council 8860 Deputy Grand Knight Beverly Carmack
Red roses are symbolic of their brotherly love for her support to the council. Along with the roses she received a certificate of appreciation.
Brigette’s husband, Richard R. William passed away in 2002. He was a 30 year Veteran of the USAF achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
The Williams have 4 children 2 daughters Sonja, and Sandra and two stepsons Mike and Steve. Brigette is surrounded by 6 grandchildren: Jack, Luke, Cade, Charlotte, and Sara—One great grandchild born March 21st London Blake.
Brigette continuously devotes many volunteer hours to St Henry by helping coordinate Christmas Bazaar and Rummage Sale for 3 years.
This year she took charge and organized the entire event raising thousand of dollars for the parish.
Other ways Brigette stay busy is by helping organize and straighten the pews after Mass with help from her granddaughters.
She volunteers at the spaghetti dinner fundraisers for the Knight and Parish. Brigette and Sandra would provide snacks and juice for Sunday school attendees.
Brigette Maria Williams is quiet and unassuming devoted to her faith and Church and raised her daughters and sons who now have families of their own.
It is an honor to recognizing the Williams Family as “Family of the Month for April”.