MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will celebrate its fifty-eighth commencement at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 in a virtual ceremony.
The commencement can be viewed at www.ws.edu or through the college’s YouTube page.
Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, will deliver the commencement address.
“This year’s commencement will be unique because unfortunately we are not celebrating together. However, our 2020 Commencement will, as in previous ones, still focus on the accomplishments achieved by our outstanding students,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
The names and degrees of all graduates will be featured. Photos and videos may also be submitted.
Degrees and certificates will be conferred on 753 graduates who completed degrees in spring or summer semester.