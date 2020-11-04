Lenora M. Bailey, age 81 of Bulls Gap and then moved to York, Pa., passed away October 18, 2020 at York Hospital. Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband Thomas C. Bailey.
She is survived by her sister Thelma and Chereline; her son Robert, Debbie, Constance, and Fred; her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will be spreading Lenora Bailey and Thomas Bailey, who passed away November 15, 2013, ashes on November 7, 2020 at their old home in Bulls Gap located at 396 Summitt Hill Rd, Bulls Gap, Tenn. starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m. for anyone that would like to come out.