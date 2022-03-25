For about a month between mid January and Mid February Hawkins County was in the midst of the biggest spike in new COVID cases since the pandemic began.
What a difference a month makes.
For the week of March 13-19 the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 21 new COVID cases in Hawkins County.
Hawkins County appears to be trending downwards for new COVID cases.
The previous week of March 6-12 there were 37 new casesin Hawkins County; and the week of Feb. 27-March 5 there were 68 new cases.
On Jan. 27 alone Hawkins County had 218 new COVID cases, which was the county’s single highest day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The TDH reported that over the past seven days Hawkins County averaged 57 COVID tests per day, with 8.8 percent testing positive. During the spike in January and February positive test rates exceeded 40 percent.
Numbers are also way down in the school system.
During the most recent surge the Hawkins County School System hit a high water mark the week of Jan. 24-28 with 211 combined students and staff out on quarantine due to COVID.
The week of March 7-11 there were only two on quarantine, and none reported out on quarantine since then.