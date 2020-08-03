ROGERSVILLE — Roosevelt “Catfish” Smith, age 99, of Rogersville, went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church and was a lifetime resident of Hawkins County. He was born 29 April 1921, in Christian’s Bend, to Jesse and Verdie Simpson Smith, the fourth child of 10 children.
Roosevelt and Elizabeth met while working in Rogersville on projects for the WPA. The boys would peep in the windows looking at the pretty girls working in a room at the courthouse. He found the most beautiful girl and made her his loving lifetime partner. He was with the project making armchairs for use in schools. Elizabeth was training for seamstress.
Herman Christian married Roosevelt and Elizabeth on 21 September 1941 in Christian’s Bend. They lived in Christian’s Bend for about three years before moving to Rogersville.
April 1945 Roosevelt left by bus from Rogersville to Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia, leaving two young daughters at home with their mother. After being sworn into the Navy, he was put on the “Tennessean” train to Maryland. After eight weeks Boot Camp in Maryland, he received a 14-day furlough to visit his family in Rogersville on his way by train to Shoemaker, California. His assignment was to the “USS Petrof Bay” aircraft carrier, No. 80. As a shipfitter, he performed maintenance on the ship along with welding and pipefitting.
He traveled in January and February 1946 to different islands such as Saipan, Guam, and Midway to pick up soldiers to be returned to the United States at San Francisco Bay. Later, from Long Beach, California, he traveled down the west coast, through the Panama Canal, up the east coast to Charleston, South Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia and then on to New York harbor where Roosevelt, a Seaman First Class, USNR, was discharged at Lido Beach, Long Island, New York on 7 April 1946.
He received the American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and the Victory Medal.
Roosevelt’s Dad was a fisherman who caught a huge catfish one day. Roosevelt borrowed the largest washtub his mother had and took the catfish to work to give to his boss at Eastman. The catfish in the washtub was viewed all shift long by fellow workers who wanted to see that “Big Catfish”. After that day Roosevelt was known as “Catfish”. After 40 years he retired from Tennessee Eastman as a foreman with less than an eighth-grade education.
Roosevelt was an excellent craftsman. He was always making furniture which included chest of drawers, dressers, tables, vases, jewelry boxes, recipe boxes, picture frames and all kinds of little dodads. He refinished a wooden bed that his great grandfather had made and was put together using wood pegs. In the 1950s, he made a small boat for a friend of the family.
Roosevelt served as Deacon at First Baptist Church in Rogersville. He kept in close touch with the church members in his group by phone and cards. He spent hours and days at the church helping do maintenance, and worked tirelessly doing repair work or anything anyone needed at the church. In a storage room, he found broken pieces of little wooden chairs from the nursery. He took those pieces plus pieces he made and remade a lot of the chairs that could be used again.
His wife, Elizabeth, made a lot of quilts and Roosevelt kept her sewing machine in good condition while watching her piece quilts. After she passed away he started piecing quilts and making baby quilts. The baby quilts were his favorite. We lost count of the number of baby quilts he made and gave away to mothers when and wherever he saw a pregnant woman or a new mother with a baby.
The ladies at the First Baptist Church decided to make pillowcase dresses for the little girls in Africa. Roosevelt decided he would help. He sewed over 100 little dresses from pillowcases and yards of material, which he purchased. He sure made a lot of little girls happy.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Helton Smith; parents, Jesse Lafatte and Verdie Ann Simpson Smith; six brothers, Earl and wife, Douglas, Tillman, Calvin and wife, Louise, Raymond, Jesse, Jr. and Huey; two sisters, Elsie Caldwell and husband, Carson and Lotus Virginia Arnold and husband, Hiram.
Roosevelt is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Ann Gardner and husband, Darryl, and Brenda Joan Buchanan and husband, George Eddie; one granddaughter, Yvette Janine Munsey and husband, Eddie; two great-granddaughters, Kayla Elizabeth Harrell and Elishia Marie Harrell; one great-great grandson, Jameson Bundren; one brother, D.L. Smith and wife, Joann; sister-in-law, Wanda McLain Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Our thanks to Dr. Amy Haynes for all the loving care she provided Roosevelt and Elizabeth over the years and to each worker at Church Hill Health and Rehab Center for their special care and the love they gave to our Dad, “Catfish”. Our thanks to Avalon Hospice of Kingsport for their compassionate care and assistance.
Visitation will was Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville, with the funeral service conducted at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. Burial followed in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home Rogersville is honored to serve the Smith family.