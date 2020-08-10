Election 2020: Write-in Bill Creasy wins Dist. One Constable race

A total of 7,993 people turned out for the State Primary and Hawkins County General election on August 6, but that equated only 24.58% of the 32,517 registered voters in Hawkins County.
With all 20 precincts reporting, a total of 7,993 persons cast ballots in early voting, absentee, or on-site voting, according to information provided by the Hawkins Co. Election Commission.
Of those who cast a ballot in Hawkins County for this election, 3,806 were traditional in-person voters; 606 voted via paper absentee ballot; and 3,581 voted early.
In county-level race, Assessor of Property Jeff Thacker, who was unopposed in that race, won re-election to another term.
Three current school board members also won uncontested races for another term: Chris Christian from District Two, Jackie Charles from District Five, and Judy Woods Trent from District Seven. Wallace McClure Boyd won an uncontested race for District One and will replace outgoing BOE member Bob Larkins.
Though no candidate qualified for Constable in District 1 to have their name appear on the ballot, Bill Creasy and Ryan Christian later qualified as write-ins. Bill Creasy won the close race with 72 votes as opposed to Ryan Christian’s 71.
Creasy resigned his Hawkins County District 1 constable position last year after being indicted on official misconduct charges. The position was filled by current Constable Ryan Christian, who was appointed by the county commission last year as Creasy’s replacement.
On a district level, GOP State Senator Frank Niceley and State Representative Gary W. Hicks, Jr., who were unopposed by Republicans or Democrats, both won re-election.
In the U.S. Senate race, 7,142 Hawkins Countians voted in the Republican primary, and 625 voted in the Democratic primary. Republican Bill Hagerty, who was endorsed by President Trump, carried Hawkins County with 3,821 votes and also carried the state.
Memphis political newcomer Marquita Bradshaw earned 181 votes in Hawkins County; thus, she pulled out a victory over her Democratic rivals in both the county and the state. She will now face Republican Hagerty in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the race to determine the new First Congressional District of Tennessee member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 7,172 Hawkins Countians voted in the Republican Primary, and 608 voted in the Democratic Primary. Republican and Kingsport native Diana Harshbarger, a pharmacist, carried the largest number of votes in Hawkins County, with 1,879 and also carried the state. In the Nov. 3 election, Harshbarger will face Democrat Blair Walsingham, a Hawkins County farmer and USAF veteran, who won in Hawkins County with 276 and carried the district in Democratic balloting.
Current Congressman Phil Roe is retiring and did not seek re-election to the U.S. House seat.
Tennessee’s First Congressional District includes all of Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties, and parts of Jefferson and Sevier counties.
U.S. SENATE
(Republican)
Clifford Adkins — 70
Natasha Brooks — 133
Byron Bush — 60
Roy Dale Cope — 36
Terry Dicus — 26
Tom Emerson, Jr. — 23
George S. Flinn, Jr. — 207
Bill Hagerty – 3,821
Jon Henry — 95
Kent A. Morrell — 10
Glen L. Neal, Jr. — 20
John E. Osborne — 29
Aaron L. Pettigrew — 15
David Schuster — 16
Manny Sethi – 2,570
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DIST. 1
(Republican)
Jay Adkins — 137
Phil Arlinghaus -14
Richard Baker — 20
Chance L. Cansler -9
John Clark – 1,225
Rusty Crowe — 939
Steve Darden — 370
Chad Fleenor -13
Robert D. Franklin -14
Josh Gapp – 1,105
Diana Harshbarger -1,879
David B. Hawk — 336
Timothy Hill — 803
Chuck Miller — 14
Carter M. Quillen -43
Nichole Williams — 246
TENN. STATE SENATE, DIST. 8
(Republican)
Frank S. Niceley – 4,673
TENN STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DIST. 9
(Republican)
Gary W. Hicks, Jr. – 5,237
U.S. SENATE
(Democrat)
Marquita Bradshaw — 181
Gary G. Davis — 124
Robin Kimbrough -123
James Mackler — 145
Mark Pickrell — 50
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DIST. 1
(Democrat)
Chris Rowe — 204
Larry J. Smith — 128
Blair Walsingham — 276
TENN. STATE SENATE, DIST. 8
(Democrat)
No candidate qualified
TENN. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Dist. 9
(Democrat)
No candidate qualified
STATE DEMOCRATIC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEEMAN, Dist. 8 (Unexpired term)
Rodney Fugate — 498
STATE DEMOCRATIC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEEWOMAN, Dist. 8 (Unexpired term)
Rachel T. Fuentes — 522
HAWKINS COUNTY ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY
(R) Jeff Thacker – 6,481
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, Dist. 1
Wallace McClure Boyd — 926
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, Dist. 2
Chris W. Christian – 1,053
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, Dist. 5
Jackie Charles – 898
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, Dist.7
Judy Woods Trent – 819
HAWKINS COUNTY CONSTABLE, Dist. 1
No Candidate Qualified
Write-in Bill Creasy – 72
Write-in Ryan Christian – 71
COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, WESTERN DIV.
Carma Dennis McGee
To Retain: 4,130
To Replace: 1,302