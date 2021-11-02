The Marching Chiefs competed in their final band competition last week at West Ridge High School in Sullivan County.
With their field show “All Aboard” the Cherokee Marching Chiefs earned 1st place in all 7 categories in Class AA.
They were selected as 1st place Band, 1st place Music, 1st place Visual, 1st place General Effect, 1st place Drum Major, 1st place Color Guard, and 1st place Percussion.
Additionally, they ranked 4th among all 11 bands competing in Class A, Class AA, and Class AAA. Congratulations, Marching Chiefs.
The Perfect Game
The sport of bowling requires much practice, skill, balance, grip, patience, smooth release, and some funky shoes.
The goal is to knock down all 10 pins in a frame. A frame allows for a ball to be thrown twice.
Knock down all the pins with the ball on the first throw and you earn a strike. Repeat that success for 10 frames and you earn two additional throws.
Throw strikes on those tosses and you have just scored the perfect game.
For Cherokee bowling athlete, Jacob Henry, that perfect game was thrown in a practice round at East End Lanes last week.
Congratulations, Jacob, on the perfect game.
Offering a Hand and a Smile
The Cherokee Naval Junior ROTC program assisted the folks of Second Harvest Food Bank with food distribution last week, as service they have completed for the past 18 months.
Thank you to these ROTC cadets who delivered food with a smile last week to folks in our community: Emily Aviles, Kaitlyn Bare, Aidan Greer, Christopher Harris, Keegan Horn, Hayden A. Lawson, Ian Stewart, Robert Greene Jr., Adam Johnson, Taylor Lawson, Sheradon Lindsey, Mickaela Schneider, Dustin Mayes, Katlyn Ramsey, Samuel Jeremiah Ries, and Trenton Williams.
Naval Science Instructors Gary Stidham and Robert Frank lead this first-class group of cadets and the distinguished Cherokee Battalion.
He’s Running All the Way to the State Championships
The legendary “voice” of the Vol Network and The University of Tennessee Volunteers, the late John Ward, once quipped that Willie Gault, former Tennessee two sport athlete in track and field and football, was running all the way to the State Capitol.
Well, Cherokee High School’s version described senior Cross Country runner Henry Brooks running all the way to the state, state championship to be exact.
Henry competed last week in the TSSAA Regional Cross Country championship hosted at Daniel Boone High School in Washington County, Tennessee.
For his efforts on the trail, Henry placed 4th with a season’s personal best time. Congratulations, Henry, and good luck on November 5th at the state championship.
How Do You Take Your Coffee?
From concept to launch, the Mobuck Brew Coffee Shop sought to provide a full service, in-person and electronic point of sale operated by the students at Cherokee High School.
The Mobuck Brew sells teas, coffees, muffins, and pastries of all varieties and flavors 4 days a week. Behind the counter of the Mobuck Brew are some exceptional students from Mrs. Carrie Roberts’ classroom.
These exceptional students “man” the shop as an in-house, work-based learning opportunity. They gain first hand knowledge of how to effectively run a small business and provide outstanding customer service.
These students take and deliver orders, collect money and make change, organize the set-up and flow of the shop, stock supplies, and keep the coffee shop tidy.
They are quick to ask how do you take your coffee and serve it with a hearty smile. Last week the shop was “manned” by Owen Snodgrass, Austin Reed, and Andrea Samons assisted by staff members Karen Frazier and Carrie Roberts.
More Treats, Less Tricks
Principal David Kenner provided a lot of treats and a few little tricks last week as we celebrated outstanding students and citizens here at Cherokee High School.
The decision was made to wait until the last part of the day to share treat baskets so most of the sugary goodness went home to the parents. You’re welcome, parents.
Thank you to Susie Hilton for making the event special for these students. Thank you to the staff who donated the candy.