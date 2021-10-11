The Hawkins County Board of Education approved a plan last week to hire resident substitute teachers for schools across the county to address a long-time sub shortage that was worsened by COVID-19.
The plan involves hiring year-to-year teachers who would be stationed at each school for the purpose of filling classroom vacancies on the spur of the moment, or when there aren’t enough subs available to meet the demand any given day.
Director of schools Matt Hixson told the BOE at its Oct. 7 meeting he would put two resident subs in each high school, as well as two in the K-8 campuses, and one sub at each elementary school.
“We’ve struggled with having enough substitutes going through COVID, but even before COVID we struggled with maintaining the adequate substitutes needed to cover vacancies from day to day,” Hixson said. “We would prioritize vacancies at the assigned sites. If vacancies are full or not needed there, they may be pulled to other school sites, or used on-site to support small group or individualized learning, or any work at the campus that needs to be done.
Hawkins County Schools pay non-certified substitute teachers $65 per day, certified substitute teacher $75 per day, and Hawkins County BOE retired certified substitute teachers $85 per day.
To cover the potential cost the annual substitute teacher budget line item would be increased by $110,000, although Hixson said he anticipates that the plan will actually save money.
In the three years Hixson and finance director Melissa Farmer have worked on the budget together, Hixson said they’ve never exceeded the budgeted amount for substitute teachers, mainly because the number of subs needed haven’t been available.
“COVID has definitely made the situation worse,” Hixson said. “There were people when we were in the heart of it who did not want to come in and sub. They didn’t feel safe subbing, and not everybody feels comfortable substituting at every grade level. Some prefer elementary. Some prefer high school. Some only want to work with middle and high school, for example.”
Hixson added, “We believe having subs actually on campus will result in a lessened expenditure for subs. We would just pad that (sub budget) to have it there if needed, but we believe it would result in an overall savings.”
The BOE approved the plan by a vote of 5-0, although to will be revisited on a year-by-year basis to evaluate its effectiveness and cost.
“I know this has been brought up several times, and I think the idea is good,” said board member Boyd McClure. “As long as that (budget) padding happens, I guess we can see after the first year if it’s not exceeding the budget line item. It’s going to help.”
Board member Judy Trent added, “I see the need. We were moving assistants, we were moving teachers, we were moving anything we could during COVID.”
The Independent K-8 Rogersville City School has been dealing with a substitute teacher shortage as well.
To address the problem, last month the RCS BOE approved a substitute teacher pay increase.
A non-certified teaching assistant working as a sub now receive $60 per day, an increase of $4.75.
A non-certified substitute teacher now receives $70 per day, an increase of $5.
All certified subs now receive $90 per day, an increase of $5.