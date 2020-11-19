In honor of Director Appreciation Day, several schools celebrated Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson.
Bulls Gap School dedicated two new books to the school’s library in honor of Hixson, and McPheeter’s Bend Elementary held a food drive in his honor.
The Central Office donated cleaning supplies and hygiene projects for the Family Resource Center in his honor. The FRC supports HCSS students and families in transition with housing, displaced by house fire, or in need of clothing and supplies.
This year’s theme for Director Appreciation was ‘board games,’ so students at Mount Carmel Elementary created a unique UNO game for the Hixson family to play along with notes of thanks about Mr. Hixson. A group of students also gathered items for a family game night basket.
The school also brought in 1438 items to donate to the Hawkins County Resource Pantry in Hixson’s honor.