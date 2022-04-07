The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a group of men soliciting driveway paving work and then providing substandard results.
Two reports were filed on April 1 regarding separate incidents that occurred on Marble Hall Road west of Rogersville. An 84-year-old woman reported that a man who identified himself as Zach Hanson came to her door and offered to pave her driveway for $2,800, although he said he’d do it for $1,600 if she paid in cash.
The woman told HCSO Cpl. Jesse Williams that after receiving the cash the men sprayed her driveway with a black liquid, but they didn’t fill in the cracks.
She reported that the men were in two pickups, one a Chevy with a black front end, and the other a new Ford. Both vehicles had a West Virginia tag.
In a separate case a 67-year-old man reported that a man stopped by his house while he was mowing and offered to fix the cracks in his driveway.
The man told Cpl. Williams there were a total of six men working ranging in age from 20-30 years old, and all they did was spray a black liquid on his driveway and put a little asphalt near his garage and pack it down.
The alleged victim was asked to pay cash, but instead he wrote a check for $2,800 before he noticed that the cracks weren’t filled in.
He’d also received an email stating that the cracks would be filled. The man stated that both vehicles had West Virginia tags, and he later saw one of the trucks pulling out of the Comfort Inn motel in Rogersville.
In an unrelated scam HCSO received reports that someone was using the Sheriff’s Office phone number (423-272-4848) pretending to be the Social Security Office.
The HCSO advises citizens to never give personal information or pay up front for services such as driveway paving, and always report an suspicious behavior. If you feel that you’ve been approached by a con artists or have been the victim on a scam call the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 or after business hours (423) 272-7121.