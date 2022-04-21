Hawkins County commissioners will consider a resolution Monday to reduce the wheel tax by $10, which would lower the annual cost of tagging a vehicle in the county from $96 to $86.
This past Monday the commission’s Budget Committee voted 6-0 to recommend the resolution to the full commission, despite concerns expressed by budget director Eric Buchanan who suggested tabling the resolution until after upcoming budget hearings.
Buchanan noted that the $10 reduction would reduce county revenue by at least $500,000, and possibly as much as $550,000.
Last year Hawkins County used $2 million in savings to balance its budget, Buchanan said.
With hearings beginning May 10 for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, and especially in light of record inflation which has increased every department’s costs, Buchanan suggested that the commission wait and see what the budget situation looks like before approving a wheel tax reduction.
“To me this is something that would be much better vetted after the budget hearing process than making a snap decision on it,” Buchanan said. “Let’s get the budget together, see what it looks like, and see if it justifies a $500,000 reduction in revenue. If it does, so be it. But I bet you it doesn’t.”
Although he voted in favor of the resolution, Commissioner Jason Roach echoed Buchanan’s concerns.
“If we’re going to reduce revenue, then we need to have a plan in place to recoup whatever we’re reducing, because ladies and gentlemen we cannot continue to dip into our undesignated fund balance year after year,” Roach said. “We’re going to get to a point where we have to raise taxes, and it’s going to be a knee-jerk reaction like it was last time.”
Roach added, “We buy paper and we buy pencils and we buy oil and fuel and equipment, and (the cost) of everything is going up and up and up. We are going to have to explain to our taxpayers how we plan to decrease the revenue we’re taking in, and continue to offer the same amount of services that were offering on a pre-inflation budget that we’re now going to talk about taking revenue away from.”
Under pressure from the state comptroller’s office to eliminate a $2 million deficit sending in the budget, in 2017 the commission approved a $40 wheel tax increase. That set the wheel tax at $67. The remainder of the cost for tags is the state fee.
Buchanan noted that the $67 wheel tax is divided into three parts.
The original $20 wheel tax affects highway debt service and education debt service, and Buchanan noted that neither of those funds can afford a reduction.
Another $7 affects transportation costs.
The final $40 which was approved in 2017 goes into the general fund and addresses $2 million in recurring expenses which created the 2017 deficit.
“It’s just not there,” Buchanan said. “Again, we’re going to have to look at how we’ll supplement that $500,000 or more of lost revenue.”
The $10 wheel tax reduction resolution was proposed by Commissioner Ray Jessee.
“I ran on a campaign of promising to try to reduce the budget,” Jessee told the committee. “I’ve had 40-something calls in the past month or so about the wheel tax. So, I told them I would submit a resolution and try to reduce it $10.”
Commissioner Bob Edens said he’s in favor of the $10 reduction right now, but he believes the commission should look at it every year and make adjustments annually based on need.
The wheel tax reduction would have to be approved in two consecutive commission meetings by a two-thirds majority (14 or more votes).
Before it can be enacted the county clerk’s office must allow time for the state to adjust the renewal notices, which usually takes about three months.
When the $40 increase was approved in 2017 it wasn’t enacted until October.