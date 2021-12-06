It was a perfect evening for a parade Saturday as crowds lined both sides of Main Street to kick off "A Hometown Christmas".
The annual Rogersville Christmas parade featured floats, marching bands, performers, military veterans, local NJROTC, and a lot of political candidates.
There was a float judging contest prior to the beginning of the parade which was won by Bethel Baptist Church with its gingerbread house covered with candy.
Second place went to Rogersville Baptist Temple with another gingerbread house titled "Jesus: Sweetest name I know".
Third place went to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital with it's Christmas tree and rocking chairs beside the fireplace.
The 2021 Rogersville Christmas Parade Grand Marshal was Debbie Beal, owner of the WRGS 1370/FM 94.5 which is home of “The World Famous Swap Shop”.
On the float with Beal were stars of “Swap Shop” including “Jennifer & Doug” from Picker’s Paradise in Tazewell, and Larry Thacker from West Main Antiques in Johnson City.
Of course, the real star of Saturday's parade was the big man himself, old Saint Nick who brought up the rear riding atop a fire truck with a few of his his favorite elves.
After the parade big crowd gathered in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse for the traditional tree-lighting ceremony.
Christmas music was performed by the Hawkins Elementary School band, the Rogersville Middle School choir and the Cherokee High School choir.
The evening concluded with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Amis Mill Historic Site holds its annual Colonial Christmas Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tours of the historic Amis House beginning every hour on the hour; performances throughout the day by historical re-enactors at the Amis Mill Eater pavilion; and historic demonstrations, by Native Americans and Civil War re-enactors along Big Creek near the Visitor's Center.
Surgoinsville holds its Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. For more information contact Surgoinsville City Hall at (423) 345-2213.
Mount Carmel holds its Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., with lineup in the Hardee’s parking lot beginning at 1 p.m. For more information call Mount Carmel City Hall at (423) 357-7311.
On Dec. 18 Mount Carmel also has its annual “Santa Run” where Santa rides on top of a fire truck with sirens blaring and passes by every house in town, throwing candy out to any residents who come greet him at the road.
The Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Santa Run on Dec. 18 as well. Follow the Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page that day for updates on Santa's location.