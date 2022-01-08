The grand opening of Onyx Salon & Barber Co. had a big New Year’s Eve planned which I first read about online and decided to donate some paintings and write my column about it.
I also announced my intentions to do so mainly because it was such a worthy cause with the proceeds going to the Hawkins County Humane Society.
I wore my fabulous twenties style flapper dress with a purple boa and facinator from Olde Towne Emporium and it was a hit at the party.
But feathers were flying everywhere. My friend Molly Garza had to cut a few fringes to release my bracelets at one point. A picture of me in the ladies room got lots of attention online world wide with one friend in Switzerland Donato Notaro thinking I was at a steakhouse and it was the Kentucky Derby.
But I happily corrected him and set him straight that it was a salon and indeed New Year’s Eve. I was afraid Nikki Crisp was going to swallow a few feathers but he only looked as though he might luckily.
It was a lot of fun with different age groups and a variety of different people from around the area. We even had a sweet dog belonging to Erika adopted from the Hawkins County Humane Society named Max. Of course Erika wanted to give back and donate the proceeds and called them a blessing to the community.
Onyx Salon & Barber Shop is a husband and wife owned dual licensed shop. Bronson and Erika Coffey, both from Rogersville, opened the door in October 2021.
They have two stylists Ashley Fields Shanks and Amber Drinnon who Erika spoke highly about. The salon offers Top Tier colors and extension services. They are a Pulp Riot exclusive salon with Erika being the first stylist in the tri cities area to offer Waterfall beaded row extensions.
The Barber Bronson Coffey offers a large range of services from hair design,straight razor shaves, airbrush line ups, and plans to offer hair replacement in the near future. A
ll the stylists and barbers are by appointment only in order to give quality one on one service. To schedule an appointment call the salon at 423-523-4008 or check out the Facebook page.
Erika said, ”At our grand opening on New Year’s Eve, we had a fantastic turnout and saw dozens of familiar and new faces. Gabby’s Cocina an authentic Hispanic Food Truck serving tacos, tamales, and horchata joined us for their debut. We raffled off over 25 prizes that had been donated from local businesses, including our grand prize which was a boudoir session with Jyn Allen Boudoir including hair and makeup with Erika Coffey. The session values at $1,500 and also includes a full digital gallery, and 8x8 album.”
My friend Ralph Hankey won a 60 minute massage a $75 value by Cori Latimer at Wayfaring Massage. He also brought the cat/dog food.
The food truck seemed to be a big hit with a long line and I didn’t get a chance to try it yet but I saw a lot of people enjoying it and I took pictures which I posted online. April Allen and Hen Armstrong said the tamales were amazing but Jim Roper liked the steak tacos.
Nikki Crisp said he had a wonderful time with me and my friends. He was also pleased to meet so many members of his Facebook group Positivity and Motivation for All. He would like to invite everyone in the historic town of Rogersville to come join the 3k members in Rogersville alone. Where we are changing the world one positive post at a time. He expressed his gratitude for getting to meet so many members for the first time at the event.
I messaged the Hawkins County Humane Society and asked them what about their impressions of the event and what it would mean to them.
They responded that they were so grateful to be chosen to receive donations from the opening and how kind Erika and the community were.
The plans are to use the monetary donations towards vetting. They just had a cat named Marbles that was brought in for a leg amputation. Then a beautiful white Shepherd puppy who was shot at close range had to be vetted who is paralyzed.
Two days ago there was a call about a dog running at large hit by a car and sustained a broken pelvis. The county is overwhelmed with strays and the shelter is over capacity with an awful lot of animals who need care . They all need to be fed, cleaned, vetted, and have shots. The donations meant a lot and they are extremely grateful.
I asked how the public can be of more assistance. They responded to spay and neuter and microchip your pets and to also post lost animals daily. To be able to offer vaccines to prevent Parvo they are asking the community to donate towards vaccines and vetting.
Volunteers are needed and loved to help walk dogs and socialize dogs and cats. They are always in need of supplies so anything would be nice. A mobile unit comes to the shelter for spaying and neutering and it is offered to the public at low cost by just calling and getting added to the list.
Hawkins County Humane Society Nonprofit Organization 5180 Highway 11W Rogersville Tennessee 37857. Phone: 423-272-6538