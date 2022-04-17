Did you know that Easter Sunday has been deemed the “Superbowl of Sundays”? It is the one Sunday of the year when millions of people attend church services in hopes that God (if there really is one) will be pleased with their “annual sacrifices.”
Well, I know of at least one poor soul who was severely cheated and misguided a few years ago. He was a guest on a radio talk show in Riverside, California. He shared, with his host and the radio audience, how uplifted and encouraged he was after attending a recent Easter Sunday church service. Here is a brief, edited paraphrase of his synopsis of the enlightening sermon he heard:
“The message of death and resurrection was very encouraging and uplifting. The take-a-way was that we are all dying; in fact, we all die a little bit at a time every day. The message of the resurrection is that, in spite of how badly things are going and how low we feel, we can, and we all need to rise up. That’s what I got from the sermon.”
Did you catch that? I’m sorry to have to say this but, the resurrection has nothing to do with our ability to rise up when things are difficult or when our feelings are hurt. Other than “holy happycrap,” I’m not sure what other adjectives I might use to describe that horrible sermon and the heretic who delivered it, without using some potty mouth expletives.
Are you planning to attend a sunrise service or go to church on Easter morning? I believe that most of my readers will. And, if so, I trust you will hear a great gospel message about how the Lord, Jesus Christ, was crucified for our sins, sealed in a tomb, and then rose triumphantly from the dead three days later, according to the Scriptures.
I hope that is the message your pastor will preach because there are so many people who need to hear it. I hope he will handle the Word of God respectfully and responsibly. And I hope he tells you the truth that “He (Jesus) is not in the tomb. He is risen, just as He said. Hallelujah!”
Have a happy resurrection day.