Though newly-elected Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell’s attempted to appoint committees during her first BMA meeting as Mayor, these appointments were eventually tabled after accusations that the appointments were done improperly.
Stilwell began by announcing her appointments for the Mount Carmel/Church Hill/Surgoinsville Recreation Committee, which were Jeff Gray, Alderman Mindy Fleishour and herself.
However, Alderman Steven McClain told Stilwell that his term on that committee had not yet expired and claimed that Stilwell’s replacement of him was improper.
“The reason I put these two people in [the committee] is because all summer long, they have had ball games up here (at the park), and they have worked hard,” Stilwell said. “Jeff has dragged the fields and took part in all of the clean-up up there. Both he and Mindy are also ball coaches.”
Alderman Darby Patrick made a motion to accept the committee appointments, and Stilwell then called for a vote. However, McLain asked if the board could discuss the matter before voting.
“All members who are appointed to that committee are appointed for four years, and, Pat, I’m sorry to tell you, but you can’t serve on that board,” McLain said.
“Yes, I can,” Stilwell replied. “I talked to Josh (Russell, Church Hill City Recorder), and he talked to Dennis Deal (Church Hill Mayor), and he said ‘yes.’”
“You can observe on that board—I’ve got the paperwork right here,” McLain replied.
He then read from the Recreation Committee Interlocal Agreement, saying, “Each of the three [towns] will appoint three citizens… and it says one staff employee participating in a municipality may be designated to serve as a voting member on that committee, so you’re allowed one alderman. If all boards put two on it, you don’t have any officers within your committee.”
McLain went on to note that he was previously on the committee and hadn’t served his full four years.
“The only way you can be removed from a board is by resignation, death or change of residence,” he again read from the agreement. “I was on the board and would have liked to have stayed on the board.”
“I’m sorry, but you’ll have to go through another chain, call Dennis Deal or call Josh [Russell],” Stilwell replied.
When McLain again pointed out what he had read from the agreement, Stillwell replied, “It’s closed. I am the Mayor, and I can appoint those.”
Alderman Jim Gilliam then made a motion to table the matter until January.
“We can’t—it’s got to be done,” Stilwell replied.
“Wait a minute, this is controlled by the board, Pat,” McLain said. “Quit trying to dictate what goes on here.”
City Attorney John Pevy then asked to clarify which document McLain was reading from.
Once he studied McLain’s copy of the document for a moment, Pevy said, “It does state that it is a four-year term, but then it says, ‘or until their successor is appointed,’ so the language isn’t necessarily very specific as to what that means.”
Stilwell then noted that the committee had a meeting planned for January 13 and she wanted the new appointees to be able to participate.
In the end, Pevy told the board that he wanted a chance to speak with Russell, study the agreement further and ensure that he was reading from an up-to-date version of the agreement before the board voted to approve the appointments.
Thus, the board voted to table the matter until the Jan. 28 BMA meeting. Mount Carmel’s former Recreation Committee representatives, including McLain, will represent the town at the committee’s Jan. 13 meeting.
Town honors retiring CFO
In other news, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored the town’s outgoing CFO, Tammy Conner at their December meeting. Conner has served in this capacity for the past 24 years and officially retired on Dec. 31.
Mayor Pat Stilwell presented Conner with an inscribed clock as a token of appreciation for her service.
“Tammy said she didn’t want no plaque,” Stilwell joked as she presented the clock.
“I wanted something useful,” Conner replied.
Back in September, the town’s auditor, David M. Ellis, attended the town’s BMA meeting to announce that they had received a clean audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
He attributed much of this success to the city staff including Conner and City Manager Mike Housewright.
Town honors firemen who completed rope rescue course
Volunteers Dustin Grindstaff, Mackenzie Shelton and Preston Patrick from the Mount Carmel Fire Department were recognized at the Dec. 17 meeting after successfully completing a course on rope rescue operations.
“I know we don’t have a lot of cliffs or mountains in the town of Mount Carmel, but we do have a sewer department,” MCFD Chief Jason Byington. “OSHA requires us to be trained in rope rescue, so these guys took their own time to go for two separate weekends and a total of over 40 hours of training. They gave up their time just for this town, so we wanted to recognize them.”