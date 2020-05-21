ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Election Commission will meet in a special-called meeting on Tuesday, June 1, 2020, at 1 p.m., for an election workers workshop, to discuss COVID-19 protocols for early voting and election day, and to lock absentee ballot boxes.
Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers said the meeting will be held in the Election Commission’s conference room and is open to the public.
If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact Rogers at 423-272-8061, or by e-mail at hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
