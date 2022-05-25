American history came to life last Thursday evening at Rogersville City School as second graders transformed themselves into the famous people they’ve been studying throughout the school year.
Approximately 55 RCS second graders from the classrooms of Laken Russell, Lola Pearson, Jennifer Housewright, and Missy Testerman participated in this year’s annual “Wax Museum”.
“The second grade curriculum focuses a lot on biographies, and studying famous Americans from history,” Testerman said. “This is our cumulative research project. They pick someone and do the research, and then they write a speech which they read to visitors who attend the event.”
Students had a list of names of famous people to choose from. Research was mainly completed at school, but there were portions of the project completed at home, including costume design.
On the night of the Wax Museum students were dressed as the Famous American they chose. Visitors rotated around the classroom and students recited highlight of their Famous American’s life.
A few of the more popular historical figures chosen for the event were Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Walt Disney, Harriet Tubman, Peyton Manning, Sacajawea, Sequoyah, Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, Rosa Parks, Lucille Ball, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Babe Ruth, Neil Armstrong, Dolly Parton, Elvis, Amelia Earhart, and Bessie Coleman.