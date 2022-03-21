The long anticipated truck driving school planned for the Phipps Bend Industrial Park won’t happen in 2022 due to the funding not being included in this year’s state budget.
Charles Johnson, who is coordinator of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus at Phipps Bend, told the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board during its March 17 meeting he’s hopeful for the funding to be approved in 2023.
“I got an update yesterday (March 16), and that’s looking positive,” Johnson told the IDB. “Right now that is in the Budget Committee in the state. In December we made a $400,000 proposal to the state for that program. That’s in the Budget Committee right now. More than likely that will not be approved until next year’s budget.”
Adding a truck driving school to the courses available at the Phipps Bend TCAT has been a top priority of Johnson and Morristown TCAT president Jerry Young due to a truck driver shortage in this region and across the country.
Young was in negotiations to partner with a trucking company to open the school at Phipps Bend, but that partner had to back out due to the driver shortage, and requiring instructors to be on the road rather than teaching.
When the partner backed out TCAT had to request funding for the program from the state budget.
Johnson added, “I believe we will have truck driving. I hope it’s not too late. If we’d started this back in January of 2020 before everything kind of fell apart, we’d have truck driving now.”
New equipment for all programs
Johnson reported to the IDB there has been a significant investment for new equipment for all Phipps Bend TCAT programs totaling more than $100,000.
For example, the HVAC class received new trainers and new equipment.
“Students have been working on that for the past two weeks getting everything set,” Johnson said. “Snap-On, Trane — things that we see in the industry that our students need.”
Johnson noted that the industrial electricity/industrial maintenance classes received a new hydraulic pneumatic class, all new equipment, NC3 trainers, AC/DC trainers, and Festo trainers. They also spent $12,000 to get two new “multi-task”welders in the welding shop.
“We’ve got where we can certify our students through this,” he added. “We have hired, and he will be on board April 1, a new instructor. That will help us get more students into the school. I don’t like waiting lists, so that’s the main reason he’s coming on board. He has certificates and diplomas in welding and maintenance, He’ll be able to help us all over the school. … A byproduct of this is we’ll be able to get more students into the school.”
Cosmetology equipment installed
Johnson reported to the IDB that plumbing and electrical upgrades needed to convert a classroom for cosmetology classes are complete.
A TCAT construction class will build some walls for the classroom.
TCAT has also ordered cosmetology equipment for the Phipps Bend and Greeneville campuses.
“That room is going to be state of the art when we finally get everything in there, and as I’ve said before, the class would be full if we had it open right now,” Johnson said.
TCAT is currently accepting applications for a Phipps Bend cosmetology instructor.