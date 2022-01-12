Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday the appointment of former Rogersville resident Sarah K. Campbell to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
“Sarah is a highly accomplished attorney and brings valuable experience from the federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Gov. Lee. “Her commitment to an originalist interpretation of the state and federal constitutions will serve Tennesseans well. She is well-suited for the state’s highest court and I am proud to appoint her to this position.”
Campbell is the daughter of David and Gail Keeton who still reside in Rogersville, and her brother Kevin Keeton is a Rogersville attorney and municipal judge.
They moved to Rogersville 1993 when Campbell was in 6th grade. Her father was a CPA with TRW Automotive, from which he is retired. Her mother was a pharmacy technician.
Campbell graduated from Cherokee High School in 2000, and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in 2004. She later earned her law degree and Masters in Public Policy from Duke University in 2009.
Campbell currently serves as Tennessee’s Associate Solicitor General and Special Assistant to the Attorney General.
In that role, she has represented Tennessee before the Tennessee Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Courts of Appeals.
She previously worked for Williams and Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C.
She clerked for Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. of the U.S. Supreme Court and Judge William H. Pryor, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
Campbell will fill a vacancy created by the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark.
Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.