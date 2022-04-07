The owner of three pit bulls accused of attacking livestock in the Persia community August through December was sentenced to probation and restitution last week in exchange for a guilty plea for three counts of allowing dogs to run at large.
One misdemeanor and two felony counts of vandalism were dismissed.
Dylan Charles Turner, 23, 124 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville, appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court on March 30.
He was sentence to 11 months and 29 days probation, 24 hours of community service, and $5,763 in fines and fees. Of that amount $2,715 was ordered to be paid as restitution to one victim, and $1,935 to another.
Turner was originally charged Jan. 4 with two counts of felony vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism and three counts of allowing dogs to run at large.
The HCSO began receiving reports as early as Aug. 19 about a pack of dogs attacking cattle just south of Rogersville. One man reported that his cow swam across the Holston River onto the property of the John Sevier power plant to escape the dogs.
Dog attacks on livestock were also reported in November and December.
Game cameras caught images of the pit bulls. Photos were released to the Review and published in the newspaper and online.
HCSO Detectives Joey Maddox and David Lafollette located three black pit bulls on Austin Mill Road. A witness told detectives the dogs belong to Turner, 23,
Upon being interviewed Turner stated that he had four pit bulls, but one was shot and he put it down. Turner said that he’d seen photos of the dogs on Facebook and knew the dogs were his.
One victim reported one cow valued at $5,000 was missing and two others were injured. Another victim listed the damages to his cows in excess of $2,000. A third victim listed the damages to his cows at $1,700.
Turner appeared in Sessions Court on March 30 on three other cases.
One count of drug possession filed last month was dismissed.
In another case Turner was ordered to serve 45 days in jail at 100 percent and pay $453 in fines and fees for driving on a revoked license. Simple possession and registration violation charges were dismissed.
In a third case he was sentenced to two days in jail and 48 hours of community service consecutive to the 45 days for driving on a revoked license. He was also ordered to pay $537 in fines and fees.
Both of the traffic sentences were consecutive to the dog probation sentence.