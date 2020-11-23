Dewey Oscar Courtney, age 75, passed away November 21, 2020 at his home. He was a life long resident of Hawkins County and a member of Choptack Baptist Church. He retired from TRW after 26 years of service where he enjoyed friendship with his many co-workers.
Dewey was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed being a lifetime member of Harley Owners Group (H.O.G), Twin Lakes Harley Owners Group and was honored to be an honorary member of True Sons Motorcycle Club.
Dewey participated in many Harley runs in multiple states.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Elsie Trent Courtney; wife, Mary Frances Stapleton Courtney; daughter, Michelle (Shelly) Courtney; brothers, Buford Courtney and V.R. Courtney; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Warner and Bob Dixon; sisters-in-law, Mildred Courtney and Nadine Courtney; niece, Teresa Owens and nephew, Ray Courtney.
Dewey is survived by step daughter, Alicia Ramey; sisters, Mildred Warner of Morristown and Cleo Dixon of Rogersville; brother, Roy Courtney of Morristown; sister-in-law, Virginia Maye Courtney; caregivers and special friends, Virginia Maye Courtney; niece, Alisa Wright (Jeff), Alicia Ramey, Beverly and Pam Carmack, Scott Mick, David Witt, Mike and Lora Norris; several nieces, nephews and other friends.
A special thanks goes to Amedisys Hospice of Morristown and to Callie Peterson, Cristy Bledsoe, Desrea Smallwood, Carol Masters and chaplain; Garland Long whom all took such good care of Dewey.
Active pallbearers will be, James Courtney, Mike Warner, Bobby Dixon, Larry Dixon, Jeff Wright and Chad Russell. Honorary pallbearers will be, Renn Lawson, Jr. Mike Norris, Billy Ray Carmack, Beverly Carmack, Brian Bradley, Scott Mick, David Witt, Roger Trent, Ron Reece and Pat Wilder.
Dewey lay in state 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday Nov. 23 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home for family and friends. Dewey's motorcycle friends, club members, family and friends gathered at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 24 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home to lead the funeral procession to Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Rev. Billy Ray Carmack officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.