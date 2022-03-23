This past Friday a group of 15 Care NET members and residents of Jim Town Road worked for four hours cleaning up accumulated trash and garbage from the lake shore beyond the end of the road.
They filled 88 very large bags of trash, two dozen tires, and other material (including a mailbox and a freezer) were collected and removed from the site.
On Saturday a larger group of volunteers with the Cherokee Lake Users Association conducted their major annual cleanup.
Cherokee Lake is well known to people who live in East Tennessee. The lake covers or borders on parts of Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, and Jefferson Counties. People go to the lake for boating, camping, picnicking, swimming, and fishing (though TDEC warns against eating fish from the lake or the Holston River, the lake’s primary feeder, due to mercury contamination).
How does all this trash end up on the lake shore and adjoining land? The short answer is: people put it there. When camping or picnicking, people leave behind bottles, cans or small propane tanks.
When people are out in their boats enjoying themselves, they throw plastic bottles into the lake or they carelessly allow them to blow out of their boats without retrieving them.
When people drive down adjacent roads, like 11W, they throw trash out windows or it unknowingly blows out of their truck beds or boats and ends up in stormwater drainage ditches that eventually carry the trash to the lake itself. All this trash ends up in specific areas — campsites, or it moves along with the lake current and ends up deposited in coves and points along the shoreline.
The water level of Cherokee Lake is regulated by TVA. When the water level is drawn down over winter much of the trash remains on what becomes a lake shore or river bank. When the water level rises, some of the trash ends up back in the lake and floats along the surface. Most of it remains along the shore creating an eyesore and hazard to wildlife.
What did the cleanup crew find: mostly plastic bottles, way back in second place were glass bottles and jars, then small propane tanks, plastic oil containers, and all kinds of other trash. This trash not only degrades the environment and water quality, it affects the beauty of our lands and reduces the recreational value of our lake.
Care NET is a community-based group with members from Grainger, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, and Jefferson Counties. All members are everyday citizens volunteering to work to preserve and protect the environment in our communities. Care NET is affiliated with the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and holds monthly meetings.
Jim Town Road has been in the news lately as residents and lake users have been concerned about the impact of the planned Potato Hill Rock Quarry located directly on the shore of the lake beyond the end of Jim Town Road.
Since quarry processed water and rain run off from the site will end up in Cherokee Lake, the quarry company has applied for a pollution discharge elimination permit from the TN Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). Once a draft permit is issued, the owner must post signs and issue a public notice of their intentions.
A public comment period is then available for the concerned public to provide feedback to TDEC for consideration before issuing a final permit.
The shoreline around the Potato Hill Rock Quarry location was the area where clean-up volunteers focused their efforts on Friday. Care NET and the residents of Jim Town Road want to thank John Lilley and the Hawkins County Solid Waste Department for picking up the large assortment of trash collected by volunteers.
Also, thanks to some unknown citizens driving by who saw trash bags and tires being placed on 11-W for later pickup and called TDOT to report it. Everyone can report littering when they observe it.
The next meeting of Care NET is Thursday, March 24 at Crockett Spring Park in Rogersville at 6 p.m. If you are interested in the environment, please join us there or email ardia1952@yahoo.com for more information.
Bill Kornrich is a longtime resident of Hancock County, who worked as director of Rose Center in Morristown for 20 years. He is currently the volunteer chair of Care NET.