It’s been 18 years since Jason Roach served on funeral details for fallen comrades while serving in a combat zone in Iraq, but the memories remain vivid.
What he remembers most is that feeling that hit him when the Sgt. Major called out the fallen soldier’s name three times followed by the playing of Taps.
Roach will be the keynote speaker for the downtown Rogersville Memorial Day service. As of Friday he hadn’t written his speech, but he knew the affect he’d like his words to have on those in attendance.
He wants it to be that same feeling he had in Iraq when Taps began to play. The theme of his presentation will be “Remembering the best of us”.
“I’m thinking about the soldiers who lost their lives during my own deployment, and the memory I have of standing on a Flight Line as part of a funeral detail, and performing a 21 gun salute for soldiers who were flying out of a combat zone who had lost their lives,” Roach told the Review Friday. “I did that two or three times. We all stood in formation and the command Sgt. Major from our squadron would call out the names of soldiers who were in formation. Then he would call out the name of the fallen, and he would call it out twice, and then he’d call it out a third time.”
Roach added, “When he would say that fallen soldier’s name three times, then Taps would play. That was probably the most moving part of that ceremony. When you’re in country, and this soldier has just lost his live, and you’re getting ready to load him onto a helicopter to fly him back — that was a sobering moment. I’d like to try to bring that feeling that I felt to the forefront of everybody’s mind while we’re gathered together. As a soldier who stood in a combat zone as part of a ceremony to fly out a soldier who had fallen, that’s something I’ll never forget.”
Roach graduated from Cherokee High School in 2003 and had already joined the Tennessee National Guard before he graduated. After completing basic training he was trained as a fueler to haul fuel through the dessert.
While he was in fuel school at Fort Lee he received word that he was being sent to Iraq. After more training he arrived in Iraq in January of 2004 where he was stationed in Tuz for about 11 months.
“We hauled bullets and beans and mail, and all that, and we drove all over the northern half of Iraq to deliver things, and even as far down as Bagdad,” Roach said. “I was a truck driver to start with, and I ended up being a Hummer driver, and machine gunner part of the time.”
They came under fire on multiple occasions. The worst attack Roach witnessed was a suicide bomber who hit the vehicle behind Roach. Fortunately no one was killed but his gunner was injured by shrapnel and received a Purple Heart.
“Outside of that it was pot shots and a 90 here and there,” Roach said. “That was kind of a normal occurrence for us.”
Roach signed up for six years and left the service in 2009 while attending college on the GI Bill. He attended Walters State for a year, followed by three years at Carson-newman, and became a teacher in 2010 at Lincoln Heights Middle School in Morristown.
Later he earned his Masters Degree at Carson-Newman and was hired on as principal a Mooresburg Elementary. Currently Roach is principal at Rogersville Middle School. He is also a member of the Hawkins County Commission and is Vice Chairman of the Hawkins County Republican Party.
Roach said speaking at the Memorial Day ceremony is one of the greatest honors he’s received.
“I’ve had the opportunity to speak at a lot of events a lot of different times,”Roach said. “But to be able to speak at Memorial Day event — to try to bring some sense of honor to those who have fallen in combat — that’s about the biggest honor a person can be given.”
Rogersville’s Memorial Day Service is scheduled for Monday, May 30 beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Rogersville in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.