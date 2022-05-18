A Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years in connection with more than $115,000 worth of meth, heroin, fentanyl and ecstasy that was seized by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office during an attempted delivery in Rogersville last year.
Timothy Larson Burke, 52, of Smyrna, Ga. was one of three people arrested July 7, 2021 as a result of a tip that led to a traffic stop near Rogersville.
On April 29 Burke appeared before Criminal Court Judge John Dugger where he pleaded guilty to several charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while in possession of meth..
In addition to the 12 year sentence Burke was ordered to pay $9,759 in fines and fees, and as a multiple offender he must serve 35 percent of his 12 year sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Burke’s co-defendants, Matthew Lurt “TJ” Cubbage, 34, of Smyrna, Ga.; and Misty Louise Rowlls, 41, of Douglasville, Ga., are both scheduled to stand trial on similar charges in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 21.
On July 7, 2021 the HCSO Narcotics Unit received a tip that a large quantity of narcotics would be delivered to a residence on Timberline Drive in Rogersville by Cubbage and others in a vehicle with a Georgia registration.
According to the HCSO, the Narcotics Unit set up surveillance in the area and spotted Cubbage as the front passenger in a Silver 2012 Nissan Versa with Georgia plates. The driver was identified as Burke.
The HCSO reported finding a large quantity of narcotics under the hood in the engine compartment, as well as in a purse within the vehicle, in the trunk in a suitcase and in the suspects’ pants.
Among the narcotics seized were 2.5 pounds of meth, 52 grams of a gray, rock-like substance believed to be fentanyl; 39 grams of pink heroin, 720 ecstasy pills, and 3 grams of a brown heroin.
A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was located inside a suitcase in the trunk. All three are convicted felons.
Other April 29 guilty pleas
Amy Francis Newland, 36, 196 Wallen Town Road, Church Hill, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and $2,519 in fines and fees for aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespass, and theft under $1,000.
Aaron Anthony Lee, 30, 859 Beech Grove Road, Rogersville, who was sentenced to six years at 30 percent and ordered to pay $16,862 in fines, fees and restitution for two counts of felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of speeding, failure to obey traffic device, stop sign violation, two counts of driving on a revoked license, criminal trespass, two counts of vandalism under $1,000, registration violation, no insurance, meth possession, simple possession of marijuana, and assault.
Dustin Shawn Sizemore, 32, 551 Oak Grove Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to 21 years at 30 percent, and ordered to pay $15,816 in fines and fees for delivery of meth, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of possession of meth, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, theft under $1,000, burglary, criminal simulation, theft over $2,500, driving in possession of meth, and driving on a revoked license.
Jamie May Nicole Southerland, 37, 100 Harmon Street, Bulls Gap, was sentenced to eight years at 30 percent and ordered to pay $4,017 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling for drug use.
Steven Alex Hardesty, 48, 122 East Main Street, Rogersville, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent and $2,340 in fines and fees for attempted possession of meth with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling for drug use.
Austin Blake Burchfield, 23, 4539 Stanley Valley RdChurch Hill, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent and $5,788 in fines and fees for 15 counts of auto burglary and felony evading arrest.
Rachel Hope Christian, 33, 126 Shephard Drive, Bulls Gap, was sentenced to 10 years at 30 percent and ordered to pay $9,904 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, five counts of simple possession, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Nichole Powell, 43, 241 Hickory Hills Road, Church Hill, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, four years on probation, and $2,236 in fines and fees for introduction of contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of meth and driving while in possession of meth.
Billy Warren Spears, 64, 485 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville was sentenced to three years at 35 percent and ordered to pay $1,771 in fines and fees for violation of the sex offender registry.