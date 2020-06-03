ROGERSVILLE — An inmate at the Hawkins Co. Jail reportedly caused injuries to another inmate severe enough that the man suffered fractures to his facial bones that may require surgery to repair, as well as injuries to his left eye.
A report by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Corey Young indicated that he reviewed an incident report filed by Cpl. Dallas Dunn in reference to an assault that happened on May 24, 2020 between inmates Johnathan Blake Skeens, 30, and Jacob Lee Messer at the Detention Facility.
In his report, Cpl. Dunn stated that he responded to “G” Pod about 9 a.m. that morning where he met the on-duty nurse, corrections officers Jamie Minks and Adam Bentley, and inmate Skeens.
Dunn reported that Skeens said he had “messed up, snapped, and hit Mr. Messer in the face”.
Officers found Messer in the Pod with, “a busted, bleeding nose and the left side of his face swollen”.
The nurse evaluated Messer and determined that, based on the extent of his injuries, he would need to be treated at the emergency room of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital.
Young located the video surveillance footage from the pod and saw that, about 7:45 a.m., Skeens appeared to be walking around the pod and then over near Messer and his bunk.
“It appeared that both inmates exchanged words,” Young said. “Mr. Skeens then goes over to the table in the pod, removes his socks, and goes back towards Mr. Messer. Mr Messer had his back turned to Mr. Skeens and when Mr. Skeens walked up behind him, Mr. Skeens struck him in his left facial area, knocking him to the ground.”
Officers responded and removed Messer from the pod. He was transported to the hospital where he was kept overnight.
Skeens was charged with aggravated assault, with a June 1, 2020 arraignment date set in Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.