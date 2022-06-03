It’s been a long time coming, but the sale of Phipps Bend’s “Spec Building” is expected to be officially announced sometime this month — fingers crossed.
Actual occupation of that building by a job-producing plant would be 14 years in the coming.
The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board launched the Phipps Bend Industrial Park Spec Building project in 2008, just as the country hit one of its worst economic slumps in history.
The 70,000-square-foot building was constructed in 2009 with about $600,000 in grant funding and a $700,000 loan from U.S. Bank.
Due to a lull in industrial growth caused by the poor economy that building sat vacant and on the market until 2018 when a Canadian tractor-trailer accessories manufacturer bought the building with the promise of investing $7 million into the plant and creating 54 jobs.
That promise never came to fruition, and the Canadian company eventually abandoned its Phipps Bend plans and put the Spec Building back up for sale.
The IDB has been hearing hints of an impending sale of the Spec Building for more than a year.
Last week, however, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TDEC) gave the IDB some encouraging news.
TDEC Northeast Regional Director Lynn Tully told the board that the state could be making the sale announcement sometime in June.
“I’m calling it and crossing my fingers,” Tully told the IDB. “With that we do have three other rather active projects in the park, one of which is a supplier for that (Spec Building) new industry. We’re excited because those are all really great jobs, so we’re going to play each one of those leads out and see where they go.”
NETWORKS representative Ronnie Price said his office is also working with the potential Spec Building purchaser and supplier as well as completing a request for information from a company interested in Phipps Bend’s vacant 100 acre lot also known as Lot 17.
Price said the Tennessee Valley Authority vetted that potential industrial prospect because it would require a large amount of electricity, and then recommended the Phipps Bend site to a short list of potential locations for a new plant.