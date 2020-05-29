SNEEDVILLE — June Seal, age 91, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Hancock Manor Nursing Home.
She was a lifelong resident of Sneedville and retired from Citizens Bank following many years of service. She was a former member of Sneedville Women’s Club and a lifetime member of Gaps Chapel Baptist Church where she served as church treasurer for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Trecie Turner Seal; sister, Peggy Seal; and brothers, Donald, Eured Richard (R.C.) and George Seal.
June is survived by her sister, Ollie Hurley; sister-in-law, Opal Seal; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held for the family at the Seal Cemetery on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Kester Bunch, officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were June’s nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seal Cemetery Fund (c/o Scarlet Walker, 5987 Round Hill Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912).
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hancock Manor Nursing Home and Physical Therapy Staff. A special thank you is extended to Dr. John Short for his care and compassion shown to Miss June throughout her illness.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville handled the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.