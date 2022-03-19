The Hawkins Farmers Co-op has been serving Hawkins County since 1959. It has grown and changed with the times to meet the needs of its customers.
The Hawkins Farmers Co-op was chartered in 1959 as an agriculture cooperative. It was started by local farmers to secure dependable and quality feed, seed and fertilizer products at a reasonable price and it is still owned by its farmer members today. The first manager was Silas Maxwell.
It was originally located on Depot Street. In 1961 it was moved to the current location at Burem Road at 240 Burem Road. It has grown into a sprawling complex with several buildings on its property.
Brian Julian is the current general manager. He has been employed by the Co-op since 1996 and has been general manager since 2007.
He says that customer base is approximately 40% members (farmer/owners) and 60% walk-in (general public). He says that customers choose the Co-op over other stores for several reasons.
“The biggest difference is the services we provide, personal involvement, and our unique products,” Julian said.
The Hawkins Farmers Co-op carries Ace Hardware products, but is not owned the company.
According to Juian, some of the other products and services available include farm hardware, feed, crop nutrients, pet supplies, seed, small engine sales and service, auto repair (tires, batteries, oil changes, exhaust systems), rental equipment, animal health supplies, livestock equipment, gardening supplies, clothing, boots and paint.
The first building at the current location is now the small engine shop. The complex has grown to now include an 11,000 square-foot showroom. Julian says it is really like “five or six small businesses in one.”
Though it was founded to serve local farmers, the Hawkins Farmers Co-op welcomes the general public to shop and use there many services. From small yards and gardens to large farming operations, Hawkins Farmers Co-op services the rural lifestyle.