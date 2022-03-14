Over the past five years enrollment in the Hawkins County School system had dipped by more than 500 students, which means fewer teachers are needed.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Board of Education earlier this month he is anticipating at least 18 teacher retirements at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Many of those positions won’t be filled, Hixson said.
As of the end of the 2016-17 school year the school system’s ADM (average daily membership) as recorded by the state was at 6,699. By 2019-20 it was down to 6,349, and as of March, 2022 it’s at 6,197 — a reduction of 502 students in five years.
“In looking at the retirements being fairly high this year, I just wanted to make sure everybody knew we are looking at roll-over numbers,” Hixson told the Board of Education at its budget workshop earlier this month. “For example, current second-graders at Hawkins Elementary moving into the third grade. We’re looking at those numbers, accounting for a little bit of growth in certain grades, and if we are not at the state maximum (students per classroom) we will not backfill every position that leaves.”
Hixson added “This is through attrition. This is not cutting. If a teacher leaves through retirement of seeking employment elsewhere, we’re not going to automatically post that position to fill it because there’s potential savings in looking at our student enrollment, especially at certain school sites.”
Hixson said he’s not certain as of yet which schools will be affected by teacher attrition Enrollment and class size will be evaluated as the next fiscal year approaches.
Hixson noted that eliminating a teacher position can amount to a minimum of $50,000 in budget savings. With at least 18 teachers leaving, that could amount to savings in the next fiscal year in excess of $900,000.
State mandated class size requirements vary by the grade.
For K-3 classrooms the maximum allowable class size is 25 students. Hawkins County’s average has been 20.
For grades 406 the maximum class size is 30, and the maximum class size average is 25.
For grades 7-12 the maximum class size is 35, and the maximum class size average is 30.
CTE classes have a maximum class size of 25, and the maximum class size average is 20.