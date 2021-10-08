The Church Hill — Mount Carmel — Surgoinsville Recreational Department will have registration for basketball the entire month of October Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The age brackets for basketball are: 5-6 Co-Ed; 7-9 girls; 7-9 boys; 10-12 girls; and 10-12 boys.
There is no fee to play basketball. You can register at Church Hill City Hall in the recreation office.
A child must be 5 years old before Sept. 30, 2021 to play, and a child can’t turn 13 before Sept. 30 , 2021 to be eligible to play.
Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate when you register your child. If you have any questions call the recreation office at (423) 357-7010.
Lookin ahead, baseball, softball and T-ball registration begins in February.