BULLS GAP — With a $10,000 victory that clinched a $20,000 championship, Jonathan Davenport had a profitable night at Volunteer Speedway on Wednesday. But claiming the combined $30,000 payday was far from easy for the Dirt Late Model superstar from Blairsville, Ga.
Davenport used a bold turn-four slide job to take the lead from polesitter Ross Bailes of Clover, S.C., on lap 27 of the Oct. 20 40-lap Castrol FloRacing Night in America feature. Davenport, who became the first-year tour’s first repeat winner in seven races, mathematically clinched the Castrol® FloRacing tour’s championship with one race remaining on the schedule.
“This place is definitely elbows-up all the time,” Davenport said of the east Tennessee track. “Even though it is pretty slick, it’s still fast. There was just enough around one and two that I felt like that was pretty much where you had to be, right on that lip (around the top). I just got to move around a little bit behind Ross and find his weaknesses and where I was a little better than him. Then I just took advantage of it.”
Although Kyle Larson never got close enough to Davenport in the final 10 laps to make a serious challenge for the lead, his pressure was just enough to keep Davenport on his toes as the two superstar drivers both knifed their way through traffic. Larson enjoyed his first-ever visit to Volunteer despite coming up short at the finish.
“I felt like I was really equal with Jonathan. He just did a really good the last eight laps in traffic and I got kind of stuck,” Larsn said. “It’s good to come here and be fast. This place is really cool. It’s slick and the lanes moved around quite a bit. You had to be aggressive against the wall in one and two. It was a lot of fun.”
CASTROL FLO RACING NIGHT IN AMERICA – RACE RESULTS
SUPER LATE MODEL (40 laps)
Showing Finishing Position, Driver, Car #, Hometown, Earnings
1. Jonathan Davenport #49-Blairsville, GA $10,000
2. Kyle Larson #6-Elk Grove, CA $5,000
3. Ricky Weiss #7-Headingley Manitoba, CA $3,000
4. Hudson O'Neal #71-Martinsville, IN $2,500
5. Cory Hedgecock #23-Loudon, TN $2,000
6. Ross Bailes #79-Clover, SC $1,750
7. Mike Marlar #157-Winfield, TN $1,600
8. Shane Clanton #25-Zebulon, GA $1,500
9. Forrest Trent #101-Jefferson City, TN $1,400
10. Ryan King #1G-Seymour, TN $1,300
11. Eli Beets #109-Knoxville, TN $1,200
12. Christian Hanger #15-Winchester, TN $1,100
13. Will Roland #22-Jasper, GA $1,000
14. Jensen Ford #83-Johnson City, TN $900
15. Sam Seawright #16-Ft. Payne, AL $800
16. Travis Stickley #32-Keysa, WV $700
17. Joe Denby #F27-Tullahoma, TN $700
18. Benjamin Cranford #93-Thomas, GA $700
19. Kaede Loudy #126-Rogersville, TN $700
20. Mack McCarter #51-Pigeon Forge, TN $700
21. Bobby Pierce #1-Oakwood, IL $700
22. Jadon Frame #27J-Winchester, TN $700
Did Not Make Field
Aaron Guinn #97-Russellville, TN
Adam Yarbrough #57-Denver, NC
Jeff Neubert #86-Rockford, TN
Matt Tharp #35-Luttrell, TN
Adam Ahl #7-Talbott, TN
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL (20 laps)
1. Brad Seagle #31; 2. Wayne Rader #01; 3. Michael Boyd #3; 4. Dustin Ratliff #10; 5. Adam Mitchell #50; 6. Heath Alvey #7; 7. Aaron Jones #7J; 8. Kyle Manis #25K; 9. Tyler Haynes #21H; 10. Tim Bounds #11; 11. David Bullington #20; 12. Joe Bray #76; 13. Jim Gray #47; 14. Troy Eads #52; 15. Max Baker #1; 16. Chris Stine #10S; 17. David Beeler #3B; 18. Jamie Singleton #57; 19. Shane Starnes #112; 20. Cody Gloyne #32; 21. Chase Lawson #4; 22. Billy Branch #71; 23. Brandon Waller #71W; 24. Jared Whitt #9
STREET STOCK (20 laps)
1. Shawn Henry #31; 2. Tony Trent #61; 3. John Stevens #19; 4. Jon Cook #0Z; 5. Tim Stevens #11; 6. Eric Moore #12; 7. Wendell Williams #71; 8. Luke Fox #94; 9. Tracy Wolfe #11; 10. Austin Arkins #4; 11. Jamie Whitt #1; 12. Austin Lefevers #90; 13. David Robins #59; 14. David Clark #79; 15. Nathan Cobb #C3; 16. Charles Bates #27; 17. John Fox #; 18. Casey Pittenturf #52
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (20 laps)
1. Jason Ketron #28; 2. Dustin Duncan #21; 3. Nathan Adams #A93; 4. Jacob Sharp #1; 5. Jack Gresham #6; 6. Cody Bean #2; 7. Casey Pittenturf #52; 8. Dan Sandiford #1S; 9. Billy Cline #69; 10. Josh Scealf #S7; 11. Josh Davis #506
Disqualified: Tanner Tate #2T