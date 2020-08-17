ROGERSVILLE -- Jimmy F. Tunnell, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
He was a member of West View Baptist Church
Jimmy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong dairy farmer. Jimmy was an honest, hard working farmer who enjoyed working sun up to sun down on the family farm. He will be deeply missed by all.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruby Kite Tunnell.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Williamson Tunnell, of the home; daughter, Mary Jane Green and husband, Keith, of Rogersville; sons, James Tunnell and wife, Rachel, of Maryville, Anthony Tunnell and wife, Melissa, and John Tunnell and wife, Teresa, all of Rogersville; sister, Jane Byrd, of Adkins, VA: 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville, with the funeral service to be conducted at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
