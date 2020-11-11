The best thing you can do to honor veterans

Do you appreciate the service of America's veterans? Do you really? I mean REALLY?
LOOK! All the celebrations and special recognitions and cards and free meals and banners and parades and flags are just meaningless symbolism over substance. It's just a bunch of warm, fuzzy happycrap unless we do whatever is necessary to protect our freedoms and our traditional American values. My father was a war veteran and, believe me, he loved America (at least the America that was then; the one he fought to protect). I miss him but I am glad he does not have to see what has become of his country.
Van Jones, is a radical progressive revolutionary and a former czar in Obama’s regime. In August of 2011, he released a disgusting and shameless kid’s video titled “A Contract For The American Dream.” In the video, he used of several young children to present 10 propositions to improve America.
It is a classic example of indoctrinating children and exploiting them to influence the mindless masses into submission to the godless, theology of the "All Supreme State." The sad part is that the kids don't even understand most of what they have memorized.
You can view the video yourself at the following link: https://youtu.be/conP7EtuzMk
Perhaps your own children are already spewing this kind of mindless crap from their mush-filled skulls. If you are STILL submitting your children to the states’ public institutions of indoctrination and social engineering, you should be very afraid for their future and the future of this nation.
So, I ask again - Do you really appreciate and want to honor America's veterans? If so, prove it. Get a copy of our constitution and READ IT. Teach it to your children and support organizations that protect our freedoms. And, whenever you have the opportunity, teach your children to vote right in order to protect the freedoms we enjoy in our constitutional republic.