The Rogersville Vision Clinic which was opened by Dr. Eddie Abernathy 42 years ago now has four doctors available.
Dr. Abernathy, a Rogersville native, opened the practice on Main Street soon after completing his education at the Southern School of Optometry in Memphis.
The practice grew and in 2008 Dr. Amanda Dellinger was added to the staff, Like Dr. Abernathy, Dr, Dellinger is a graduate of the Southern School of Optometry. She became a partner in the clinic eight years ago.
Dr. Sydnee Snapp joined the team in June 2020. She is from Weber City, Virginia and graduated from Salus University of Optometry in Philadelphia. The newest addition is Dr, Tyler Trent, He is from Bean Station and joined Rogersville Vision Clinic in 2021. He completed his education at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
The practice moved from its original location down the street to the former US Bank building at 107 East Main Street in February 2020. The building was the home of the Citizens Union Bank for decades. The Rogersville Vision Clinic kept much of the bank’s décor, including turning the vault into a dispensary. The teller area is now the patient check-in area.
The operation has now expanded to three offices: Rogersville. Weber City. Virginia, and Knoxville. The four doctors staff the three offices.
According to Dr. Dellinger, the Rogersville Vision Clinic provides primary medical care for the eye and comprehensive eye evaluations, glasses, contacts, dry eye care, glaucoma and diabetic evaluations and foreign object removal. The clinic offers testing with a Visual Electrophysiology System, which can aid in the early detection of visual disorders.
Dr. Dellinger says that in Tennessee, opticians are optical physicians and they work with primary care physicians and providers for the eye care of the patient.
Dr. Dellinger is the President of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians, a 400-member group that advocates for its members in the state of Tennessee.
Dr. Trent said “I’m very glad to be back where I grew up and to provide eye care to the community I grew up in.”
Dr. Snapp agreed “I like being home. When I work at the Weber City office I’m right down the street from my dad’s pharmacy.”
Dr. Dellinger added “We have a great staff, we’re like family. We care about our patients.”
Office hours for all three offices are M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The website is: www.rvc2020.com, and they are also on Facebook.