James Russo was united with his uncle’s lost Purple Heart Friday just in time to carry it with him on a “Ruck March” half-marathon to honor Gold Star families Saturday in Gatlinburg.
Russo was named after his mother’s brother, Lt. James L. Tarte, who was killed in action in Vietnam Aug. 24, 1968, two years before Russo was born.
Lt. Tarte’s death caused a tremendous amount of sorrow for the family, and wasn’t ...discussed much. Russo hadn’t even considered the possibility that there was a Purple Heart out there somewhere.
This past October someone discovered Lt. Tarte’s Purple Heart in a rental storage unit in Church Hill that was being cleaned out. It was turned over to Church Hill VFW Commander James Vaughn, who brought it to Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Col. Mike Manning in hopes that he could unite it with family members.
Col. Manning researched the name inscribed on the Purple Heart and discovered that Lt. James L. Tarte was a Kingsport native who graduated from Lynn View High School in 1963.
It was there when it was needed
There was no information available online about any surviving family members, so Manning contacted the Review and asked for the information to be published in the newspaper in hopes of finding a family member.
It didn’t happen right away, but the online version of the article was there when it was needed.
Russo, who also resides in Kingsport, is an Active Guard Reserve soldier in the Tennessee National Guard.
In preparation for his Gold Star Family Ruck March Saturday in Gatlinburg Russo looked up Lt. Tarte’s name online in hopes of learning as much as he could about his uncle.
The first thing that popped up online was the Review article about the lost Purple Heart.
Russo then contacted Col. Manning and stopped by Manning’s offiice in the Hawkins County Courthouse Friday afternoon on his way to Gatlinburg to pick up the Purple Heart.
When his grandmother passed away Russo found a memorial plaque among her belongings with a photo of Lt. Tarte.
That plaque had hung at Lynn View High School from the time of Lt. Tarte’s death until the school closed, when it was presented to Lt. Tarte’s mother.
Russo planned on carrying that plaque in his ruck sack during Saturday’s march. He added the Purple Heart to his ruck sack as well. He previously didn’t know the Purple Heart existed, and Friday was the first time he’d ever seen it.
“You don’t know why things work out the way that they do, but sometimes they work out at the right time,” Russo told Col. Manning Friday. “I just put his name in, and it brought (the article) up.”
”His death triggered a lot of heartaches”
Lt. Tarte was killed in action in Vietnam Aug. 24, 1968 at the age of 22. He was a member of Unit A Company, 4th Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, USARV, and had been in Vietnam eight months when he was killed in a firefight in the Dinh Tuong province.
He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Tarte. After graduating from Lynn View High School, Lt. Tarte attended Berea College, and was married to the former Sheila Teague. They had no children.
Lt. Tarte is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Russo added, “His death triggered a lot of heartaches for my family. My grandmother … she had a nervous breakdown when he passed. It was one of those things we didn’t talk a whole lot about because of the hardship that it created for my family. This was something that was never brought up. There was a poster that they created right after he died of his awards, and I just didn’t think of this (Purple Heart) part of it.”
Russo’s mother has passed away, but Lt. Tarte still has a living brother David and sister Patty, both of whom live in Kingsport.
Although he lived in Mount Carmel for many years, his family has lived mainly in Kingsport and Russo has no idea how that Purple Heart could have come to be in a Church Hill rental storage unit.
Russo said he was thankful for the Review article and Col. Manning for keeping the medal safe until he could discover its existence and retrieve it.
“Some times it works out,” Russo said. “(The online article) was there at the right time at the right moment.”