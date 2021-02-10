New Hawkins Schools grant writer brought in over $800k in grants since July

Hawkins County School’s new grant writer, Debbi Presnell, has been hard at work since she assumed the position in July
In fact, she has applied for 20 grants in seven months. Of those 20, grants, HCS received 15 of them, totaling over $800k. There are also two grants for which the system has applied that are currently pending, and three that the system did not receive.
Presnell addressed the Hawkins Co. Board of Education at their Feb. 4 meeting to give an update on grants and projects that have been accomplished so far.
She also noted that the $800k doesn’t even include all that the system has received from the 15 grants, as some of them are reimbursements that will come later in the year.
YMCA after-school program expanded
One of the grants Presnell noted she was “excited about” is an expansion of the YMCA after-school program in the system.
Last year, the YMCA grant was awarded to the system to fund after-school programs at Mount Carmel and Church Hill Elementary Schools. Thanks to another grant, the YMCA programs will be expanded to five other schools, including Saint Clair, Joseph Rogers, Carters Valley, Hawkins and Mooresburg Elementary Schools as well as Bulls Gap School.
Presnell noted that 230 students will be helped by this grant.
“The schools have got all the supplies purchased, and they’ve been working with each of the principals to get everything going,” Presnell added. “They are in the hiring process to get all of the tutors started. We’re hoping to hit the ground running very soon.”
Eight teachers receive mini-grants
Though she explained that she had originally hoped to secure at least one mini-grant per school, eight teachers in the system will be awarded mini-grants they can use to enhance their classrooms.
These grants are competitive among system teachers.
“They may want to enhance their classroom or they may have something in particular that they’ve really been wanting to help their students,” Presnell said. “We’re excited to be able to award our teachers, have some excitement for them and show our appreciation for them as well.”
She noted that the eight award recipients will be announced on March 11.
Additionally, Presnell noted that she is currently in the process of applying for a grant for the Technology Department to supply 286 Mi-Fi wireless routers. These could be loaned out to students who have poor or no home internet connection to access their online curriculum.
Additionally, Presnell has sent a letter of intent to apply for a STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) bookmobile.
“That is a really unique learning opportunity that we hope to get off the ground,” she said.
If the letter of intent is approved, HCS will then be able to apply for the grant itself. However, completion of the project would require $45,000 on top of what is provided by the grant. Presnell told the board she is on the lookout for additional grants that could reduce this cost.
Two pending grants
There are also several grants that are currently pending.
One of these pending grants comes through Risk Management, which is the system’s insurance provider. This $20,000 grant would be used to enhance security measures at Rogersville Middle School.
“We want to move the entrance, make it safer and more secure,” Presnell said. “We’re really hoping we will be picked for that grant.”
However, she noted that this particular grant is very “competitive.”
The ‘Teaching All Students’ grant is also currently pending. This grant comes from the State Department of Education and is applied for by the system’s Special Education Department in partnership with Volunteer High School.
Grow your own initiative
Director of Schools Matt Hixson also noted that one of the “most exciting” programs is the Grow Your Own Initiative, for which the state Department of Education has issued grant money.
“That’s for our current employees who have a desire to go into teaching, particularly Special Education,” Hixson said. “There’s two pathways, and we’re working with six or seven individuals at this point. It pays for their schooling to finish up their Bachelor’s, get teaching credentials, a Master’s and then a teaching certificate in Special Education.”
He noted that some of those participating in the program could have their probationary teaching certificates finished as soon as this summer.
“It’s a good way for us to help our employees out who have a desire to go back to school and become teachers,” he said. “It’s huge that it’s in an area of need like Special Education. That’s one of the hardest areas to recruit teachers for. It also a huge win for us in maintaining our employees and giving them a shot to advance their career. It’s a win-win across the board, and I wanted to publicly thank Debbi for her work.”
Board Chairman Chris Christian also noted that he was “very impressed” with Presnell’s work.
“A team effort”
Presnell was also careful to note that this work has been “a team effort.”
“I say ‘we’ have applied for these grants, and I don’t use that lightly,” she said. “It’s not just me. I may be doing the typing and writing, but I have to talk with people who have the expertise that I don’t have—I’m going to be talking to people who have numbers or percentages that I need. So, it is a team effort.”