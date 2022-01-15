A former Volunteer High School teacher and coach has been charged with attempted sexual contact with a juvenile for allegedly sending inappropriate electronic messages to a 17-year-old female student.
Jason Rock, 32, of Kingsport, was arrested this past week by the Bristol (Tenn.) Police Department, and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
According to school sources, although the victim is a VHS student, family members reside in Sullivan County where the electronic messages were discovered.
In October Rock was accused of Snapchatting with a 17-year-old girl beginning in September while he was claiming to be an ETSU student in his mid to late 30s.
Police allegedly linked the Snapchat account Rock was using to an email address connected to Rock’s computer IP address.
In November Rock resigned from his position in as VHS teacher and boys JV basketball coach.
Hawkins County director of schools Matt Hixson said the reason for Rock's resignation was forwarded to the Tennessee Department of Education.
"We were notified early on and reacted appropriately regarding Mr. Rock’s teaching and coaching assignments, pending the outcome of the investigation," Hixson said. "Mr. Rock voluntarily resigned several days into the law enforcement investigation. We have cooperated with all law enforcement and DCS personnel prior to and following charges being filed. We have taken the proper steps with regard to our State Department of Education, Teacher Licensing agency as well."