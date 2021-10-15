Editor’s note: Judge Todd Ross issued this statement earlier this week in response to incorrect information on a pending County Commission resolution regarding the funding source for his vacant Recovery Court coordinator position, as well as concerns expressed by a commissioner about what would happen if grant funding for that position ends.
The Recovery Court Coordinator is not funded, in any part by the county.
It is funded by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services via a $50k grant.
The remainder of funding comes from court costs assessed for drug cases. The costs collected from the drug cases are allocated as Drug Court Treatment Funds.
Thus money can only be used by the county for Drug Court. If the county does not have a Drug Court, this money must be sent to Nashville at the end of each fiscal year and is then used to fund other Drug Court programs throughout the state.
There is also another potential source of funding in the DUI Treatment Fund, also funded through court costs. This money can only be used for treatment.
There is NO Hawkins County Taxpayer Money used to fund this position. I am not asking for an unlimited ceiling to pay a coordinator. Regardless of the vote of the commission, I still have to work within the very limited budget that we have each year.
Despite the obvious value of this program to the Citizens of Hawkins County, I have never asked the County Commission for any taxpayer money to fund this program. Many other counties throughout the state and country have educated themselves about Recovery Courts and realize that they actually save the counties a great deal of money and those counties provide supplemental funding.
Some of our commissioners have never taken the time to even ask what we do or how we work. They just wait until I need them to help us with something and then throw out the argument that if the grant is taken away the county would have to pay.
That statement just shows that no effort has been taken to understand how this program works, how it is funded, and the trends throughout the country to increase funding in Recovery Courts, because they work.
They save money and more importantly, they save lives. There is no indication that the State of Tennessee is going to cut funding for Recovery Courts.