An occasional catalytic converter theft in Hawkins County isn’t unusual, but in light of a surge in new cases over the past month Sheriff Ronnie Lawson is advising automobile owners to be especially vigilant.
Over the past month the HCSO has received reports of 11 converter thefts from six different victims.
The Surgoinsville Police Department had another four converter thefts reported, the Rogersville Police Department had one reported theft, and the Church Hill Police Department had one.
“There’s somebody out there set on stealing as many as they can get their hands on,” Lawson told the Review Wednesday. “They’ve got specially made tools for cutting converters off of cars. Usually they can crawl under your car, cut it off, and be gone in two minutes.”
”Pay attention to any suspicious vehicles”
There are precautions you can take to make it harder for someone to sneak under your vehicle and steal your converter.
Lawson suggests parking your car in a well lit area, and/or closer to your residence. Or if you live on a busy street, park you car closer to the roadway where someone passing by might see someone crawl under your vehicle.
“Pay attention to any suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood, and take down license plate numbers,” Lawson said. “If there are some thefts in your community, that might provide us with a clue to finding who is responsible. I was talking to detectives this morning and they’re working on it pretty hard to try to get these solved.”
Catalytic converters are emission devices under your vehicle on the exhaust pipe used to reduce pollutants created by engine exhaust.
They’re attractive to thieves because of the precious metals they contain such as rhodium which is valued at $14,500 per ounce; palladium at $2,336 per ounce; and platinum at $1,061 per ounce.
Crooked scrap metal dealers will pay an average of $250 per stolen catalytic converter, and then extract the precious metals to sell for a profit.
Thefts reported to the HCSO
There was one converter reported stolen from a residence on Poor Valley Road ($100 in damages); one from a residence on Livesay Circle ($380 in damages); one from a used car dealer on Highway 11-E in Bulls Gap ($2,000 in damages); four from a body shop on Rt. 66S ($3,113 in damages); one from a residence on Lauren Drive ($1,900 in damages); and three from a used car dealer on Tuggle Hill Road ($4,600 in damages).
Lawson asks anyone who has information about this surge in catalytic converter thefts to contact his department during business hours at (423) 272-4848, or (423) 272-7121 after hours. Lawson said any tips can be made anonymously.