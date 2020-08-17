ROGERSVILLE — The deadline for persons to file petitions of candidacy for the 2020 municipal elections in local towns and cities is noon, Thursday, Aug. 20, and since the Review’s last update, new candidates have tossed their hats into the ring.
Municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, along with the national and state elections.
As of the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 14, here is the most current list of persons who have filed qualifying papers:
BEAN STATION (a portion of which is in Hawkins County; petitions are filed in Grainger County): Alderman, two seats: Jeffrey L. Atkins, Johnny Brooks, Patsy Winstead Harrell, and Ron Wonderly.
BULLS GAP — Alderman (two seats): Susan Williams and Gaylon Williams.
CHURCH HILL — Mayor: Kenny W. Lunsford, Jr., and Dennis W. Deal; Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Tom Kern, James Grigsby, Kathy Christian, and Gregory “Buck” Tipton.
MOUNT CARMEL — Mayor: Jennifer Lawson Williams, Pat Stilwell, John Keith Gibson, Tina S. Carico, and Larry Frost; Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Melinda Danielle Fleishour, Jim Bare, Tresa L. Mawk, Garrett A. White, Darby Patrick, L. Paul Hale, Gary L. Traylor, and Carl Wolfe.
ROGERSVILLE CITY SCHOOL BOARD — Seats Three and Four: Todd Biggs, Reed Matney and Carol Carpenter Gibson.
SURGOINSVILLE — Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Warren C. Bishop, Rita Thompson, Randall L. Collier, and Bobby Jarnagin.
For information on qualifying, persons may contact Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections at the Hawkins Co. Election Commission, by phone at 423-272-8061, or by email at Hawkins.Commission@tn.gov.