FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Rogersville City School scored points in three boys relay races and Surgoinsville’s Kevin McCurry finished third in the boys 1600 meter run to highlight performances of Hawkins County middle school athletes who competed at the 2022 TMSAA Class A & AA Middle School State Track & Field Championships Saturday at Franklin High School.
RCS’s 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 boys relay teams finished fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively. The top eight finishers in each event medals, putting Warriors relay teams on the medal stands three times.
McCurry had personal bests in the 800 (2:21.00) and 1600 (5:10.48), his mile run good enough for a third-place finish in the state.
Besides McCurry and RCS’s boys relay teams, others to medal were: RCS’s Elizabeth Coward (fifth in the 800); RCS’s Nadeen Aglan (sixth) and RMS’s Kelsie Henley (seventh) in the girls discus; RMS’s Leah Mowell (seventh, girls shot put); RCS’s Lofton Hayes in the 200 (sixth) and long jump (eighth); RMS’s Tyler Wolfe (fifth, boys discus) and Ethan White (sixth, boys shot put); and Church Hill’s Taylor Boggs, eighth in the girls 100 meter hurdles.
Twenty-six individuals representing 32 events and 11 relay teams from Rogersville City (15, 5) along with Rogersville Middle (7, 4) and Surgoinsville Middle (4, 2) competed in the Class A state meet. Ten student-athletes, including three relay teams, from Church Hill Middle School (10, 3) competed in Class AA events.
Here are the results of area athletes:
Girls Events
(Medal 1-8 place, Name, School, Event, mark,
PR=Personal Record)
6- Nadeen Aglan Rogersville City Discus 69-1
7- Kelsie Henley Rogersville Middle Discus 67-10- PR
7- Leah Mowell Rogersville Middle Shot Put 31-65.00
Brilee Copeland Rogersville City Long Jump 13-11
8- Taylor Boggs Church Hill 100 Meter Hurdles 17.66- PR
Chloe Fritts Surgoinsville 100 Meter 14.28
Chloe Fritts Surgoinsville 200 Meter 30.62
Kelsie Henley Rogersville Middle 400 Meter 1:08.68
Brooke Nelson Rogersville City 400 Meter 1:09.52
5-Elizabeth Coward Rogersville City 800 Meter 2:36.68 - PR
Julina Allen Rogersville Middle 1600 Meter 6:37.27
Rogersville City Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 58.57
Rogersville Middle Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 59.05
Church Hill Girls 4x100 Meter Relay 56.98
Rogersville Middle Girls 4x200 Meter Relay 2:05.73
Church Hill Girls 4x200 Meter Relay 2:00.78
Rogersville City 4x400 Meter Relay 4:55.80
Rogersville Middle 4x400 Meter Relay 5:11.66
Boys Events
(Medal 1-8 place, Name, School, Event, mark,
PR=Personal Record)
5- Tyler Wolfe Rogersville Middle Discus 110-2 - PR
6- Ethan White Rogersville Middle Shot Put 38-10.75
Jacoby Hyatt Church Hill Shot Put 34-6.75
Noah Hawk Rogersville City High Jump 4-10.00
Isaac Bryan Rogersville City High Jump xxx
Lucas Gilliam Church Hill High Jump 5-0
8- Lofton Hayes Rogersville City Long Jump 17-7
Auston Leach Rogersville City Long Jump 17-4.25 - PR
Garrett Lawson Rogersville Middle Long Jump 15-8.75
Isaac Bryan Rogersville City 110 Hurdles 19.72
Jaydan Gonzales Rogersville City 100 Meter 13.52
Adonis Kincaid Rogersville City 100 Meter 13.71
6- Lofton Hayes Rogersville City 200 Meter 24.90 - PR
Braydon Haun Rogersville City 200 Meter 26.91
Jaydan Gonzales Rogersville City 200 Meter 27.10
Garrett Lawson Rogersville Middle 200 Meter 27.20
Rowe Fletcher Rogersville City 400 Meter 59.27
Elijah Carmack Rogersville Middle 400 Meter 59.58
Kevin McCurry Surgoinsville 800 Meter 2:21.00- PR
Eamon Ailshie Surgoinsville 800 Meter 2:26.87
Holden Sattler Rogersville City 800 Meter 2:27.81
Brandon Begley Church Hill 800 Meter 2:19.34
3- Kevin McCurry Surgoinsville 1600 Meter 5:10.48-PR
Xavier Oliver Surgoinsville 1600 Meter 5:32.40
4-Rogersville City Boys 4x100 49.11
Surgoinsville Boys 4x100 54.14
6-Rogersville City Boys 4x200 1:45.50
Rogersville Middle Boys 4x200 1:49.38
Church Hill Boys Boys 4x200 1:48.02
8- Rogersville City Boys 4x400 4:06.70
Surgoinsville Boys 4x400 4:18.90